The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested an Ordnance Factory Employee on charges of espionage on behalf of Pakistan. The man identified as Ravindra Kumar, posted as a chargeman at the Ordnance Factory in Hazratpur, Firozabad, allegedly leaked sensitive information to his Pakistani intelligence handler after he was honeytraped on social media.

Ravindra Kumar was arrested from ATS headquarters in Lucknow late on Thursday after questioning. According to ATS officials, Kumar passed sensitive defence related documents to a woman identified as “Neha Sharma”, mostly likely a fake identity taken by a Pakistani intelligence operative.

A statement issued by ATS said it has been receiving intelligence inputs for the past few days that handlers of Pakistani intelligence agency were using pseudonyms to lure employees of Ministry of External Affairs and Government of India to obtain confidential and classified information and documents related to Indian Army and other government organizations and offices by luring them with money. It could pose a huge threat to India’s internal and external security, the ATS said.

The statement added that on thorough investigation of the intelligence inputs by ATS Uttar Pradesh, it was found that a person named Ravindra Kumar, who is posted as Chargeman in Ordnance Factory Hazratpur, Firozabad, was sending sensitive and confidential information to a Pakistani agent who he befriended on Facebook.

On 13.03.25, after the preliminary interrogation of Ravindra Kumar by ATS field unit Agra, he was called to ATS Headquarters Lucknow for detailed interrogation. During interrogation, sensitive confidential documents sent to Pakistani agent were found from his phone, about which Ravindra could not give any satisfactory answer. Ravindra Kumar was informed about his crime and the case was registered as per rules, after which he was arrested.

During interrogation, Ravindra Kumar told that he is working in Ordnance Factory since 2006 and is working as Chargeman in Ordnance Factory Hazratpur Firozabad since 2009. In June-July 2024, he became friends with a girl named Neha Sharma through Facebook with whom he often did WhatsApp chatting, audio call and video call. He used have romantic conversations with the agent and used to send confidential information related to the Ordnance Factory in greed of becoming rich. Ravindra Kumar further said that while he often used to delete WhatsApp chats, but some chats and confidential documents remained in the phone.

In this regard, an FIR was lodged at Police Station-ATS, Lucknow under Section 148 of BNS and Sections 3/4/5 Official Secrets Act 1923. Further legal action will be taken by presenting the accused before the Court as per rules.

Uttar Pradesh ADG (ATS) Nilabja Choudhury said that there is a possibility of certain classified information being shared, which is under further scrutiny. He said that at this stage, they can’t disclose further details. “Investigations are ongoing regarding other contacts and handlers involved. I urge all authorities to reinforce security drills, update SOPs, and ensure a minimal security check level to prevent such breaches,” he added.