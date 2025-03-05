Uttar Pradesh: Man booked under anti-conversion law in Shravasti for running conversion racket in the guise of prayer meetings

On 3rd March, a man named Harish Singh was booked by Ikona Police, Shravasti district in Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act for forcefully converting Hindus under the guise of prayer meetings. According to media reports, a prayer meeting was held on 2nd March where socially and economically vulnerable individuals were being converted to Christianity.

Hindu organisations, including Vishva Hindu Mahasangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, informed the police about the prayer meetings being held in Bhagwanpur Bankat village, after which an FIR was registered against the organiser, Harish Singh. An investigation into the matter was initiated by the police. The accused, Singh, is currently absconding.

श्रावस्ती



⏩श्रावस्ती में प्रार्थना सभा की आड़ में चल रही थी धर्मांतरण की पाठशाला



⏩हिन्दू युवा वाहिनी के जिलाध्यक्ष कन्हैया कसौधन ने की प्रार्थना सभा संचालक को गिरफ्तारी की मांग



⏩खबर सामने आते ही प्रशासन व एजेंसियां हरकत में आईं, जांच शुरू



⏩प्रार्थना सभा संचालक मौके से… pic.twitter.com/ozLm7l56SE — हिन्दी ख़बर | Hindi Khabar 🇮🇳 (@HindiKhabar) March 3, 2025

Weekly prayer meetings under scrutiny

Residents of Bhagwanpur Bankat village said in a statement that every Sunday, people gathered in a makeshift hut in a secluded area to participate in Christian prayer meetings. Individuals from neighbouring districts like Balrampur, Bahraich, and Gonda used to attend these prayer meetings.

The villagers told the police that the attendees of the meetings were mostly from non-Christian backgrounds. They were encouraged to bring a Bible and participate in prayers. The sessions, which began in the morning, often extended into the evening as more people arrived. Some participants claimed that joining the prayer meetings had helped them overcome physical and mental ailments. Many of them admitted to buying a Bible online to read at home.

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज



श्रावस्ती जिले में धर्मांतरण की पाठशाला!



उत्तर प्रदेश के श्रावस्ती जनपद के इकौना थाना क्षेत्र के भगवानपुर बनकट गांव में हर रविवार को प्रार्थना सभा आयोजित हो रही है, जहां बड़ी संख्या में लोग शामिल हो रहे हैं।



गरीबी और बीमारी से जूझ रहे लोग इलाज और मानसिक शांति… pic.twitter.com/jZ2htLfaN8 — Aaj Ki Khabar (@AajKiKhabarNews) March 2, 2025

The majority of the attendees were from financially and socially disadvantaged backgrounds. Hindu activists accused the organiser of making false promises that having faith in Jesus Christ would provide relief from their struggles.

Content of the FIR

The FIR in the matter was registered based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Afzal Salim, who visited the makeshift hut and investigated the matter. The FIR stated that Singh convinced attendees that reading the Bible and invoking Jesus Christ’s name could miraculously cure diseases and resolve life problems.

During the investigation, the police found Singh’s house locked. Neighbours informed the police that Singh’s family is from Punjab and that he frequently travelled between Punjab and the village. The complainant mentioned that the attendees of these gatherings were primarily from outside the village. Local residents reported that Singh used deceptive preaching to push attendees to convert to Christianity.

Police statements

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghanshyam Chaurasia confirmed that a case had been registered based on credible evidence, including video footage provided by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists. He said, “We are investigating allegations that Singh was using faith healing as a pretext to convert people. A team led by the Additional SP has been constituted to probe the matter.”

The police suspect that Singh might have fled to Punjab. A team has been dispatched to locate him. Given Shravasti’s proximity to the Nepal border, authorities are monitoring the area to prevent any possible cross-border escape.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.