In a shocking incident of religious conversion in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a Hindu teenage girl was reportedly brainwashed by her Muslim neighbour into offering namaaz and observing Roza. The Hindu girl was a neighbour and friend of the Muslim woman. As per reports, a Muslim woman named Shahnaz alias Sana influenced a 16-year-old Hindu girl by promising her that if she offered namaaz and observed Roza, her family would become rich.

When the teenager’s family saw her fasting after the start of Ramazan month, they talked to her. On this, the teenager took Shahnaz’s name and said that she had asked her to do so. By doing this, she will soon become rich. The family was shocked to hear their daughter’s words. The girl’s father went to Shahnaz’s house and protested against this.

On being confronted, Shahnaz threatened the victim’s family with a false case

The matter came to light after the victim’s father filed a complaint against Shahnaz, alleging that she brainwashed his teenage daughter into observing Islamic rituals to become rich. Influenced by the woman’s words, the teenage girl followed her advice for 3-4 days. When the father came to know about this, he went to Shahnaz’s house and protested. He informed about the incident to his other neighbours.

After this, Shahnaaz allegedly tried to implicate the Hindu girl’s family in a false case. On Thursday, Shahnaz entered the girl’s house and locked herself in her uncle’s room. She then attempted to hang herself inside the room. The victim’s uncle immediately dialled 112 and informed the police. Shahnaz fled the spot before the police arrived and threatened to file a false case against the victim’s family.

Case filed by the police

After getting to know about the incident, members of some Hindu organisations reached the spot and protested against it. CO City Sneha Tiwari said that a case has been registered against Shahnaz based on the complaint of the father under the charges of forcing the victim to convert. The police are investigating the case.