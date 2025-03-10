Thursday, September 18, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

‘We had planned, we will teach you a lesson’: Read what the FIR says in Mhow violence case where cricket fans celebrating Indian team’s victory came under attack near a mosque

Complaiant said the Islamists repeatedly shouted, "We had already planned for this. You people will shout and celebrate, and today we will teach you a lesson."

Anurag
Mobsters threaten Hindus in Mhow, saying they had planned the attack and would eliminate them if they celebrated again.
Mobsters in Mhow threatened Hindus, saying, "We had already planned for this. If you celebrate again, we will eliminate you." (Image: Amar Ujala)

On 9th March, a group of cricket fans was attacked by a violent Islamist mob while they were celebrating the Indian Cricket Team’s victory against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. OpIndia accessed the FIR registered against 17 mobsters, including Bablu, Tayyub, Golu, Ahmed Darbari, Pappu, Azhar Noor, Jamshad Rain, Abdul Rashid Qureshi, and others.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of one of the victims under Sections 191(2), 190, 296, 115(2), 324(4), 351(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These sections pertain to various criminal offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, causing harm, and criminal intimidation. Bablu, Tayyub, Golu, Ahmed Darbari, Pappu, Azhar Noor, Jamshad Rain, Abdul Rashid Qureshi alias Mala, Anees, Sheru, Lallu, Syed Nazeem, Imran, Afzal, Sohail, Rafiq, and another individual named Imran, among unknown persons, have been named in the FIR.

The incident took place at Moti Mahal Crossroad at around 11:30 PM. The cricket fans were peacefully carrying out a victory procession. The situation turned violent after a mob attacked the celebrants. The attackers pelted the celebrants with stones and issued threats.

According to the complainant, members of the Muslim community confronted the celebrants with vulgar and obscene abuses. They repeatedly shouted, “We had already planned for this. You people will shout and celebrate, and today we will teach you a lesson.” When the victims objected, the mob allegedly launched a premeditated attack using bricks and stones that they had gathered in advance.

Several of the celebrants were severely injured in the attack. The complainant sustained an injury on his shoulder. Another victim sustained injuries on both legs and shoulders. One of the victims sustained injuries on his face, while another was injured on his hand and leg. In addition to the physical assault, the Muslim mob vandalised and damaged multiple vehicles, including bikes and buses.

The complainant further stated that the mob issued a chilling threat, stating, “You escaped today, but if you ever take out a procession again in front of us, we will eliminate you.”

After the incident, the injured individuals were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking to news agency ANI, SP Indore Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said, “One FIR was registered last night with 17 persons named in it. A few complainants have come to the police station now, and they are being heard. We have taken into custody 12 people. Our priority is to ensure that the situation remains peaceful and normal. Force is deployed adequately across vulnerable points. The representatives from all communities condemned the incident.”

Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal told ANI, “At least 12 people have been arrested so far; two FIRs have been registered. The situation here is peaceful and normal. The police force is fully deployed.”

This is a developing story.

Pay
