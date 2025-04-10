The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) completed its 10 successful years on 8th April 2025. The flagship scheme was launched by the central government on this day in 2015. The Mudra Yojana was launched with the aim of providing affordable credit to micro and small enterprises, to empower them and foster financial inclusion.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi published a thread sharing the achievements of MUDRA Yojana over the last decade. “Today, as we mark, #10YearsOfMUDRA, I would like to congratulate all those whose lives have been transformed thanks to this scheme. Over this decade, Mudra Yojana has turned several dreams into reality, empowering people who were previously overlooked with the financial support to shine. It illustrates that for the people of India, nothing is impossible!,” PM Modi posted.

“It is particularly heartening that half of the Mudra beneficiaries belong to SC, ST and OBC Communities, and over 70% of the beneficiaries are women! Every Mudra loan carries with it dignity, self-respect and opportunity. In addition to financial inclusion, this scheme has also ensured social inclusion and economic freedom. In the times to come, our Government will continue focusing on ensuring a robust ecosystem where every aspiring entrepreneur, has access to credit thus giving him or her the confidence and a chance to grow,” the Prime Minister continued.

Today, as we mark, #10YearsOfMUDRA, I would like to congratulate all those whose lives have been transformed thanks to this scheme. Over this decade, Mudra Yojana has turned several dreams into reality, empowering people who were previously overlooked with the financial support… pic.twitter.com/GIwtjLhoxe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2025

Achievements under PM Mudra Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has sanctioned over 52 crore loans worth ₹32.61 lakh crore since its launch in April 2015, fuelling a nationwide entrepreneurial revolution. In an official statement, the Ministry of Finance said: “Business growth is no longer confined to big cities—it is spreading to small towns and villages, where first-time entrepreneurs are taking charge of their destinies. The shift in mindset is evident: people are no longer job seekers; they are becoming job creators.”

Dramatic rise in credit flow

As per an SBI report, a significant rise in credit flow to MSMEs has been driven by Mudra’s impact. MSME lending surged from ₹8.51 lakh crore in FY14 to ₹27.25 lakh crore in FY24, and is projected to cross ₹30 lakh crore in FY25. The share of MSME credit in total bank credit increased from 15.8 percent in FY14 to nearly 20 percent in FY24, showcasing its growing role in the Indian economy. This expansion has enabled businesses in smaller towns and rural areas to access financial support that was previously unavailable, strengthening India’s self-reliant economy and driving grassroots job creation, the Finance Ministry informed.

More than 1 crore jobs were generated between 2015–18 alone through Mudra-supported businesses.

Mudra Yojana empowering women and socially marginalised groups

In what should be counted as one of the biggest achievements under the Mudra Yojana is that out of the total beneficiaries, 68 per cent are women. Mudra Yojana has managed to empower women financially and advance women-led enterprises across the country.

As per the Ministry of Finance, between FY16 and FY25, the per woman PMMY disbursement amount increased at a CAGR of 13 percent, reaching ₹62,679, while per woman incremental deposits grew at a CAGR of 14 percent to ₹95,269. States with higher disbursement share to women have recorded significantly higher employment generation through women-led MSMEs, reinforcing the effectiveness of targeted financial inclusion in enhancing women’s economic empowerment and labour force participation.

In addition to empowering women, the PM Mudra Yojana’s financially inclusive approach has helped break traditional credit barriers. As per an SBI report, 50 percent of Mudra accounts are held by SC, ST and OBC entrepreneurs, ensuring wider access to formal finance. Furthermore, 11 percent of Mudra loan holders belong to minority communities, demonstrating the scheme’s contribution to inclusive growth by enabling marginalised communities to become active participants in the formal economy.

Mudra Yojana facilitated 52 crore loan accounts opening over the last decade

Over the past ten years, Mudra Yojana facilitated the opening of over 52 crore loan accounts, marking a steady rise in entrepreneurial activity. The share of Kishor loans (₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh) has grown from 5.9 percent in FY16 to 44.7 percent in FY25, indicating a shift from micro to small enterprises. The Tarun category (₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh) is also gaining momentum, proving that Mudra is not just about starting businesses but helping them scale.

If we look at the total loans sanctioned and disbursed under Mudra Yojana, its Unique Selling Proposition has been well received by a diverse base of intended beneficiaries, thereby strengthening the economic influence of the bottom of the pyramid.

Government data shows that the average ticket size of loans has nearly tripled—rising from ₹38,000 in FY16 to ₹72,000 in FY23, and further to ₹1.02 lakh in FY25, reflecting growing economies of scale and a deepening of both market depth and width.

In addition, loan disbursal rose by 36 percent in FY23, indicating a strong revival of entrepreneurial confidence across the country.

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh top 2 states with the highest Mudra loan disbursal

The Union Ministry of Finance said in its statement that as of 28th February 2025, Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest disbursal among states at ₹3,23,647.76 crore. Uttar Pradesh follows with ₹3,14,360.86 crore, while Karnataka ranks third with ₹3,02,146.41 crore. West Bengal and Bihar have also seen significant disbursals of ₹2,82,322.94 crore and ₹2,81,943.31 crore, respectively. Maharashtra stands sixth at ₹2,74,402.02 crore, reflecting the scheme’s broad reach and impact across key states over the past decade.

Meanwhile, among Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir leads with a total disbursal of ₹45,815.92 crore across 21,33,342 loan accounts.

Across the country, lives have transformed. Kamlesh, a home-based tailor in Delhi, expanded her work, employed three other women, and enrolled her children in a good school. Bindu, who began with 50 brooms a day, now leads a unit producing 500. These are not exceptions anymore. They reflect a larger shift, as per the Ministry.

From stitching units and tea stalls to salons, mechanic shops, and mobile repair businesses, crores of micro-entrepreneurs have stepped forward with confidence, enabled by a system that believed in their potential. PMMY has supported these journeys by offering institutional credit to non-corporate, non-farm micro and small enterprises that form the backbone of India’s economy, it said.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has successfully transformed lives by funding the unfunded, boosting entrepreneurship as well as fostering a sustainable ecosystem for micro-enterprises. The Mudra Yojana has come across has a significant contributor to India’s economic growth and a promoter of socio-financial empowerment and inclusiveness.