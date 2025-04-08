On 8th April, four convicted individuals in the 2008 Jaipur serial bombing case were given life sentences by a Jaipur special court. The court convicted them on 4th April under the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The men have been identified as Saif-Ur-Rehman, Mohammed Saif, Mohammed Salman and Sarwar Azmi. The case relates to the recovery of an unexploded bomb planted in Chandpole on 13th May 2008.

Mohammed Saif and Saif-Ur-Rehman were detained in Jaipur Central Jail in connection with the live bomb detection case. However, Sarwar Azmi was free on bail. Meanwhile, the trial court had acquitted Shahbaz Ahmed who was also deemed culpable in the same case. He faced charges of dispatching emails from a cyber café to various news channels, asserting that the terrorist attacks were orchestrated by the Indian Mujahideen.

What shocked many in court wasn’t just the gravity of the crime, but the demeanor of the convicts—smirking, laughing, and utterly remorseless even as their sentence was read out. One even flashed a finger at onlookers from the police van, while another smiled for the cameras. During the hearing, their lawyer quoted poetry to argue their innocence:

“Tumhara shahar, tum hi qatil, tum hi mudda’i, tum hi munshif—humein yaqeen hai, galti hamari hi niklegi.”

But Judge Ramesh Kumar Joshi responded in kind, reminding everyone that true justice lies in the conscience:

“Kudrat ke faisle par kabhi shak mat karna, agar saza mil rahi hai toh gunaah bhi hua hoga…”

2008 Jaipur blasts

Nine explosives detonated over busy marketplaces and tourist destinations such as Manak Chowk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate in 15 minutes on 13th May 2008 in Jaipur. Authorities defused another unexploded bomb that was found close to Chandpole Bazar. The bombings were executed with bicycles loaded with metal splinters, RDX, and ammonium nitrate to increase the number of casualties.

Over 71 people were killed and more than 185 were injured by the explosions. Later, one unexploded live bomb was discovered, which played an essential role in tracking down and identifying the perpetrators. Shortly after the incident, the Indian Mujahideen issued an email to media outlets claiming responsibility for the attacks. Cross-border terrorism was raised by investigations that revealed potential ties to Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami Bangladesh (HuJI).

A Rajasthan special court pronounced four people guilty of involvement in the explosives in December 2019: Saifur Rehman, Mohammad Saif, Sarwar Azmi, and Mohammad Salman. They received death sentences in accordance with certain provisions of the Explosives Act, UAPA and IPC. Another person named Shahbaz Hussain, however, benefited from the doubt and was acquitted during the first trial. Due to procedural errors and a lack of evidence, the Rajasthan High Court reversed the death sentences in March 2023.

The court listed a number of the investigative team’s mistakes, including “insufficient legal knowledge” and inadequate evidence and ordered the Rajasthan DGP to take action against the negligent officers. The court also maintained Shahbaz Hussain’s acquittal. The Supreme Court is currently considering special leave applications that the state government and blast victims submitted in opposition to the high court’s ruling.

After 16 years of court cases, witness testimony and evidence analysis, the sentence was finally handed down. The four defendants were found guilty by the court of carrying out terrorist acts in a public setting and plotting to wage war against the country. Aatif Amin, the mastermind behind the explosions, was slain in September 2008 in Delhi during an encounter at Batla House.