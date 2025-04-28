Monday, April 28, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAdani Total Gas volumes rise 13% in March quarter, 15% in entire FY25 fiscal
News Reports
Updated:

Adani Total Gas volumes rise 13% in March quarter, 15% in entire FY25 fiscal

The Adani Group company's combined network now has 1,072 CNG Stations, with 73 new stations added in the quarter.

ANI
Image Source: MoneyControl

Adani Total Gas reported its financial results for the January-March quarter and the entire financial year 2024-25 on Monday. The Adani Group’s business, in terms of volume, rose 13 per cent in the March quarter and 15 per cent in the entire fiscal year.

The Adani Group company’s combined network now has 1,072 CNG Stations, with 73 new stations added in the quarter.

PNG home connections crossed the 1 million mark (1.14 million), touching over 4 million lives on a daily basis.

The company grew its industrial and commercial connections to 10,417 by adding 468 new consumers during the quarter. It also completed a cumulative 24,906 inch-km of steel pipeline network.

In another key financial metric, the company’s revenue from operations, on a standalone basis, increased by 15 per cent, reaching Rs 1,448 crore in the January-March quarter. In the entire year, revenue from operations increased by 12 per cent, reaching Rs 5,398 crore, primarily due to higher volume in the CNG segment.

Adani Total Gas (ATGL), one of India’s leading energy transition companies, announced its operational, infrastructural and financial performance for the quarter and year ending March 2025.

During the year, Team ATGL has continued its thrust to expand access to PNG and CNG to large masses. ATGL has now expanded its infrastructure across CGD (close to 1 million PNG consumers and 647 CNG stations). ATGL has maintained momentum of delivering robust operational and infrastructure performance with a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in volume, accelerating operations excellence supported by digitalisation which has contributed in maintaining EBITDA of INR 1,167 Crs despite challenges faced by CGD sector on domestic gas allocation,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO, ATGL.

“Furthermore, ATGL made significant progress in its new sustainable businesses. In e-mobility, 3,401 charging points have been installed, of which 2,338 EV charging points are energised. In Biomass, besides stabilising CBG production at the Barsana plant, we have launched the brand “Harit Amrit” for the sale of an organic fertiliser. We have commissioned our 1st LNG station in Tiruppur. All the above efforts are in line with our commitment to spearhead India’s energy mobility transition journey with a customer-centric approach and continue to have sustainable growth,” Manglani added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Why are Indian Muslims marrying Pakistanis? As visas get cancelled after Pahalgam attack and victimhood stories flood media, read how it can be a...

Rukma Rathore -

UK: Islamic preacher Mohammed Hijab, who instigated Leicester anti-Hindu riots, tells Indian Muslims to betray India for Ummah

OpIndia Staff -

5000 Pakistanis living in Delhi identified by IB, crackdown after Pahalgam attack; 28 Pakistanis who came to watch a cricket match in 2007 still...

OpIndia Staff -

Politicians line up to call Pahalgam victims liars and speculators, dismiss actual witness statements and try to whitewash Islamic terrorists

OpIndia Staff -

Lakshmi Mittal’s sponsorship of Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard sparks outrage amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions after Pahalgam horror

Jinit Jain -

Centre bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading disinformation after Pahalgam terror attack, check full list

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan flag or Islamic flag: Indian Muslims object to ‘disrespect’ of Pakistani flag during protests against Pahalgam terror attack, say it is Islamic flag

Shraddha Pandey -

TMC leader Marjina Khatun claims BJP orchestrated Pahalgam terror attack to shield Islamic terrorists, Mamata Banerjee made similar claims about Pulwama

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu claims in interview with Pakistani media that Sikhs won’t let Indian Army fight with Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Indians in London stage counter protest in response to Pakistani protest following Pahalgam terror attack

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com