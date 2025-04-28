Adani Total Gas reported its financial results for the January-March quarter and the entire financial year 2024-25 on Monday. The Adani Group’s business, in terms of volume, rose 13 per cent in the March quarter and 15 per cent in the entire fiscal year.

The Adani Group company’s combined network now has 1,072 CNG Stations, with 73 new stations added in the quarter.

PNG home connections crossed the 1 million mark (1.14 million), touching over 4 million lives on a daily basis.

The company grew its industrial and commercial connections to 10,417 by adding 468 new consumers during the quarter. It also completed a cumulative 24,906 inch-km of steel pipeline network.

In another key financial metric, the company’s revenue from operations, on a standalone basis, increased by 15 per cent, reaching Rs 1,448 crore in the January-March quarter. In the entire year, revenue from operations increased by 12 per cent, reaching Rs 5,398 crore, primarily due to higher volume in the CNG segment.

Adani Total Gas (ATGL), one of India’s leading energy transition companies, announced its operational, infrastructural and financial performance for the quarter and year ending March 2025.

During the year, Team ATGL has continued its thrust to expand access to PNG and CNG to large masses. ATGL has now expanded its infrastructure across CGD (close to 1 million PNG consumers and 647 CNG stations). ATGL has maintained momentum of delivering robust operational and infrastructure performance with a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in volume, accelerating operations excellence supported by digitalisation which has contributed in maintaining EBITDA of INR 1,167 Crs despite challenges faced by CGD sector on domestic gas allocation,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO, ATGL.

“Furthermore, ATGL made significant progress in its new sustainable businesses. In e-mobility, 3,401 charging points have been installed, of which 2,338 EV charging points are energised. In Biomass, besides stabilising CBG production at the Barsana plant, we have launched the brand “Harit Amrit” for the sale of an organic fertiliser. We have commissioned our 1st LNG station in Tiruppur. All the above efforts are in line with our commitment to spearhead India’s energy mobility transition journey with a customer-centric approach and continue to have sustainable growth,” Manglani added.

