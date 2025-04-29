Ambuja Cements, part of the diversified Adani Group, has posted its highest-ever annual profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 5,158 crore, a 9 per cent increase year-on-year, while annual revenue surged to Rs 35,045 crore, up 6 per cent from the previous year.

The company reported its strongest-ever financial and operational performance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, marking a milestone as the company crossed 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in cement production capacity.

This achievement positions Ambuja as the ninth-largest cement producer in the world.

The company also reported record cement volumes of 65.2 million tonnes, reflecting a 10 per cent YoY growth.

Commenting on the results, Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements, said, “This year marks a historic milestone in the journey of Ambuja Cements as we cross the 100 MTPA capacity. Additionally, we have ongoing organic expansions at various stages across the country, which will help us achieve 118 MTPA capacity by the end of FY 2026, a significant step, bringing us closer to our goal of 140 MTPA by 2028.”

“The 100 MTPA milestone is not just a number, it’s a mark of our ambition, resilience, and purpose. As India builds the foundation for a USD 10 trillion economy, we are committed towards our role in building the nation’s infrastructure that empowers growth, connects communities, and supports a greener tomorrow. Driven by Purpose and Defined by Progress – ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’,” he said.

For the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2025 (Q4 FY25) alone, the company delivered an EBITDA of Rs 1,868 crore, a 10 per cent increase YoY, and the highest EBITDA per tonne at Rs 1,001, with margins improving to 18.9 per cent. Standalone PAT rose sharply by 75 per cent YoY to Rs 929 crore.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 3.88, and the company declared a dividend of Rs 2.0 per equity share.

Ambuja’s impressive performance was underpinned by its ongoing cost optimisation efforts, capacity expansion, and sustainability initiatives. The company successfully commissioned a 2.4 MTPA brownfield expansion at its Farakka Grinding Unit in West Bengal and completed the acquisition of Orient Cement, strengthening its pan-India footprint.

Highlighting its green commitment, Ambuja commissioned 299 MW of renewable energy capacity (200 MW solar and 99 MW wind) in FY25. This is part of its roadmap to achieve 1,000 MW of green energy by June 2026, targeting 60 per cent green power usage by FY28.

Operational efficiency was enhanced through reduced fuel costs, optimized logistics via modal shifts, including marine and rail transport, and improved clinker capacity utilisation at newly acquired assets like Penna, Sanghi, and Asian cement plants. Logistics costs dropped 2 per cent to Rs 1,238 per tonne, while fuel cost per 1,000 Kcal was cut by 14 per cent.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff