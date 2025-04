Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin amid the ongoing language row, saying that he is suprised that none of the letters he recieve from Tamil Nadu ministers are signed in the Tamil language.

Addressing a public gathering in Rameswaram after inaugurating the New Pambam bridge, Prime Minister Modi said, “The Government is constantly working to ensure that the Tamil language and Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world. Sometimes, I am surprised when I receive letters from some leaders of Tamil Nadu; none of them are signed in the Tamil language. If you are proud of Tamil, then I would request everyone at least sign your name in Tamil.”

PM Modi’s remarks come as the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has locked horns with the BJP-led Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Stalin argued that the policy prioritises Hindi over regional languages, undermining the state’s autonomy and linguistic diversity

Addressing the rally here today, Prime Minister Modi also urged the Stalin-led DMK government to start medical courses in the Tamil language so that even the children of poor families can fulfil their dream of becoming doctors.

“I would urge the Tamil Nadu government to start medical courses in the Tamil language so that even the children of poor families can fulfil their dream of becoming doctors. Our effort is to ensure that the youth of our country do not have to go abroad to become doctors. In the last 10 years, Tamil Nadu has got 11 new medical colleges,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that the security and well-being of Tamil Nadu people remain a top priority for the government and through the dedicated efforts over 3,700 fishermen have been successfully repatriated from Sri Lanka over the past decade.

“Your security and well-being remain a top priority for the government. Through the dedicated efforts of the Indian government, over 3,700 fishermen have been successfully repatriated from Sri Lanka over the past decade. More than 600 fishermen were freed just in the last year alone. Some of our fishermen even faced capital punishment. However, we took decisive steps to ensure their safe return to the country,” Prime Minister Modi said.

