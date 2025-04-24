Thursday, April 24, 2025
HomeNews ReportsDelhi High Court orders attachment TMC MP Saket Ghosale’s salary over non-payment of ₹50...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi High Court orders attachment TMC MP Saket Ghosale’s salary over non-payment of ₹50 lakh to former diplomat in defamation case

In July of last year, the court had directed Gokhale to issue an apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri and pay her Rs 50 lakh as damages.

ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued an order for the attachment of a portion of the salary of Saket Gokhale, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The court directed that the salary will remain under attachment until a total sum of Rs 50 lakh is deposited in the court.

This directive came during the hearing of a petition filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri, who accused Gokhale of failing to comply with the court’s previous instructions in a defamation case she had filed against him. In July of last year, the court had directed Gokhale to issue an apology to Puri and pay her Rs 50 lakh as damages.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora’s bench observed that no reasonable explanation had been provided for the non-payment of the decretal amount, warranting the issuance of an attachment order under Section 60(i) of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC).

The court reviewed the provisions of Section 60 of the CPC concerning the attachment of Saket Gokhale’s salary, which is reported to be Rs 1.9 lakh per month. Referring to the legal framework, the court noted that, as per the CPC, up to two-thirds of the salary could be attached.

Last week, a different bench of the Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on Saket Gokhale’s plea to recall an ex parte judgement that directed him to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages and issue a public apology to Lakshmi Puri, former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, in connection with a defamation suit.

In December 2023, Puri had filed a contempt petition, alleging Gokhale’s failure to comply with the court’s July 2023 ruling and seeking its enforcement. Following this, Gokhale was instructed to submit an affidavit disclosing his assets, properties, and bank accounts.

The defamation case originated in 2021 after Gokhale published a series of tweets questioning a property purchase made by Puri in Switzerland. His posts raised concerns regarding her and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s assets. Additionally, Gokhale tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in his tweets, calling for an ED investigation.

In its July 2023 ruling, the High Court deemed the tweets defamatory, citing Shakespeare’s Othello to emphasise the damage inflicted on Puri’s reputation. As part of the judgement, Gokhale was directed to publicly apologise in The Times of India and on his Twitter account, where the apology must remain pinned for six months. Earlier, in July 2021, the court had issued an interim injunction, mandating Gokhale to remove the tweets within 24 hours and barring him from making further defamatory statements.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Agra: Restaurant worker shot dead while another youth injured, Gau Rakshaks claim the two Muslims were attacked as revenge for Pahalgam terror attack

OpIndia Staff -

Mossad Intel reveals Rahul Gandhi was coordinating the Hindenburg hitjob: How OpIndia exposé on Sam Pitroda and Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips hinted this

Aditi -

Why is Indus Water Treaty important for Pakistan? As India suspends the 1960 agreement after Pahalgam attack, read how geography decides geopolitics here

Shraddha Pandey -

Major anti-Naxal operation underway in Bijapur, over 1000 Naxals surrounded by state police and paramilitary forces from all sides

OpIndia Staff -

Man calls Delhi police claiming to have prior info on Pahalgam attack, multi-agency probe finds he was drunk and made baseless claims, detained

ANI -

A group of 12 US states sue Trump administration to stop the ‘unlawful’ and ‘reckless’ tariff policies

OpIndia Staff -

‘India will identify and punish every terrorist and their backers, Pahalgam will be avenged’: PM Modi announces from Madhubani, Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

Pahalgam terrorist attack: Sushil Nathaniel was asked to kneel down and recite Islamic verses, shot dead after he said he didn’t know

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist Chitra Tripathi heckled by Islamists while reporting on Pahalgam terrorist attack, incident captured on video

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Medha Patkar for not obeying verdict after conviction in defamation case by Delhi LG VK Saxena

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com