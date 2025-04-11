OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Friday, April 11, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

“Disgrace to public, true representation of DMK”: AIADMK’s Kovai Sathyan on Minister Ponmudy’s offensive remarks against Hinduism and women

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) dismissed Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy from the position of Deputy General Secretary in the party, following his reported controversial remarks on Hinduism and women.

ANI
Image Source: Hindustan Times

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticised Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy as a “disgrace” to the public and a “true representation” of DMK.

Condemning Ponmudy’s reported controversial remarks on women and Hinduism, the AIADMK leader said that they go to any extent to mock a religious belief and practices of a particular section, that too particularly with respect to Hindu religious beliefs.

“He is a disgrace to the public, and people like him are the true representation of DMK and their parent body DK. They go to any extent to mock a religious belief and mock the practices of a particular sect and that too particularly with respect to Hindu religious beliefs…We strongly condemn it…” Sathyan told ANI.

The AIADMK leader further called the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister a puppet CM.

He further said, “MK Stalin is a puppet leader and puppet CM. The AIADMK stands that we don’t need NEET in Tamil Nadu, and the BJP stands that they are in for the NEET.

Ponmudy’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. CR Kesavan demanded his removal from the Ministerial post, stating that he has no “moral rights” to stay as Minister.

Moreover, Kesavan criticised the ruling DMK and accused them of indulging in “mere eyewash” by removing him from just the party’s position and not from the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

Taking to social media post on X, the BJP leader wrote, “When the State Emblem of Tamilnadu is a Sacred Temple Gopuram, Ponmudi, after his perverted statements deliberately attacking sacred Hindu symbols to crude sexual innuendos, he has no moral right to continue as Minister of TN Government. DMK is indulging in mere eyewash by removing him from just from the party position. This vile individual should at once be sacked as a Minister.”

DMK MP Kanizmozhi condemned Minister Ponmudy’s remarks, calling them “unacceptable.”

“Minister Ponmudy’s recent speech is unacceptable. Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable,” Kanimozhi posted on X.

DMK Minister K Ponmudy had purportedly made a ‘joke’ on two different sects of Hinduism, Shaivism and Viashnavism, drawing criticism from multiple leaders. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

