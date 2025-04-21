Six years ago, on 21st April 2019, Sri Lanka was shaken by one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in South Asia. Suicide bombers affiliated with Islamist terrorist organisations targeted churches and luxury hotels during Easter services, leading to the deaths of 359 people. More than 500 people were reported injured. The carnage was attributed to the local National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), a terrorist outfit linked to ISIS. The incident left deep scars on the island nation. One of the most shocking aspects of the attack was that among the bombers was a pregnant woman, Fatima Ibrahim. She was the wife of Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim, one of the bombers at Shangri-La hotel. When the police identified the bomber and reached his home to search at Dematagoda, Fatima blew herself up along with her three children, her unborn child, and three police officers.

A morning of terror – The 2019 Easter bombings that shook Sri Lanka

On the fateful day, Sri Lanka awoke to a coordinated wave of suicide bombings. Six locations were targeted almost simultaneously. The first explosions ripped through St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, and Zion Church in Batticaloa. All the locations were packed with Christian worshippers celebrating Easter mass. Within minutes, three luxury hotels in Colombo — the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand, and The Kingsbury — were also targeted.

Later that day, two more blasts occurred. The first blast took place in Dehiwala and another during a raid in a residential area in Dematagoda, when authorities closed in on suspected operatives. A total of 359 people were killed, including 45 foreign nationals, and over 500 were injured.

Source: Al Jazeera

The Sri Lankan government identified a local jihadist group, National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), as being behind the attacks. NTJ was an associated terrorist outfit linked to the Islamic terrorist organisation ISIS. Soon after, the Islamic State’s Amaq News Agency claimed responsibility for the attack. Though the international outfit claimed responsibility, the Sri Lankan and international investigators concluded that while NTJ was ideologically inspired by ISIS, the operational planning appeared largely domestic.

The attacks on multiple locations in Sri Lanka exposed serious intelligence failures. In fact, weeks before the attacks, Indian intelligence services had warned Sri Lanka about the planned suicide attacks. Despite the warnings, no preventive measures were taken by the Sri Lankan authorities. A report was later submitted to a Sri Lankan parliamentary select committee which stated that the “entire intelligence apparatus” had failed to act on multiple warnings. The attacks dealt a serious blow to the fragile post-civil war peace in the island country and highlighted that global jihadist ideologies are capable of finding fertile ground even in far-flung regions. Notably, according to the 2012 census, only 9.7% of the people in Sri Lanka are Muslims, and Christians are even fewer in number. Despite the low population density, the Islamic fundamentalists managed not only to penetrate the intelligence apparatus but to conduct one of the deadliest attacks in Sri Lankan history.

Fatima Ibrahim: the radicalised wife of one of the terrorists

One of the suicide bombers was identified as Fatima Ibrahim. She was the wife of Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim, one of the primary accused and main terrorists who entered the Shangri-La Hotel. They were part of a prominent and affluent Muslim family in Sri Lanka. Her father-in-law, Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim, was a well-known spice trader and chairman of Ishana Export, a Colombo-based company. The family resided in a luxurious three-storey house in the upscale neighbourhood of Mahawela Gardens in Colombo.

Source: The Hindu Businessline

Following the attack, security forces conducted a raid on the Ibrahim family residence. During the operation, Fatima detonated a suicide vest, which not only blew her up but also killed three children and three police officers. Fatima was pregnant at that time, and the blast killed the unborn child with her.

The news of the Ibrahim family’s involvement in the attacks sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood and the community. Their social standing and lack of prior indications of radicalisation led to disbelief among the neighbours and acquaintances. They noted that the family did not show any outward signs of extremist behaviour.

When motherhood yields to jihad – What drove Fatima to kill?

Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo was one of the primary targets of the attacks. At around 8:57 AM, two suicide bombers, identified as Zahran Hashim and Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim, detonated explosives in the hotel’s Table One restaurant during breakfast service. It resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries among the guests and staff. While Hashim was the alleged leader of NTJ, Ibrahim was Fatima’s husband.

Source: Al Jazeera

Later that day, when security forces conducted a raid on Ibrahim’s residence, Fatima detonated the vest. The act of violence showed how not only Ibrahim was radicalised, but that it extended within the family. It showed that the operational reach of NTJ was far deeper, contributing to the intensity of the attacks. The devastating impact of extremist ideologies is not limited to one person in the family and can often extend to several members of the same family, which increases the challenges faced by the authorities who are trying to prevent such acts of terror.

Fatima’s decision to end her life and those of her children, including the unborn one, highlighted the profound impact of extremist indoctrination. It reflects how radical ideologies can override basic human instincts, including a mother’s natural inclination to protect her offspring. It is a stark reminder of how destructive the power of extremist beliefs can be. It also highlights the importance of early detection and intervention in preventing such radicalisation.

ISIS and its deadly grip – Radicalisation that breeds death over life

The NTJ was behind the Sri Lanka Easter attacks, and was a local Islamist extremist group. The group had previously been involved in acts of religious intolerance, including the vandalism of Buddhist statues. NTJ’s ideology was influenced by Salafi-jihadist teachings, and its leader was Zahran Hashim. Notably, Hashim was known for promoting extremist views.

Source: Al Jazeera

After the attack, ISIS claimed responsibility, though the extent of their direct involvement remained unclear. However, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had praised them in a video released by the group.

The radicalisation process that led to the attacks involved a combination of local grievances and exposure to global jihadist narratives. NTJ’s propaganda highlighted perceived injustices against Muslims worldwide, including events in Myanmar and the Middle East. The group’s messaging aimed to foster a sense of victimhood and urgency among its followers. They encouraged them to take violent actions.

Unfortunately, well-educated and well-off individuals fell for the propaganda, which underscores the complexity of the radicalisation process and how the appeal of extremist ideologies can reach deep into communities irrespective of their social status. In response to the attacks, NTJ was banned by the Sri Lankan authorities. Several other extremist organisations were also banned. The government implemented emergency regulations to enhance security measures. Furthermore, Sri Lanka re-evaluated its counter-terrorism strategies and highlighted the need for improved intelligence sharing and community engagement so that such incidents could be avoided in the future.

The psychological machinery of radical Islamism

The radicalisation process that led to the 2019 bombings in Sri Lanka involved a complex interplay of psychological, social, and ideological factors. It is essential to understand these elements to comprehend how individuals from seemingly stable backgrounds can commit acts of extreme violence.

Quest for significance and identity

According to psychologist Arie Kruglanski’s “3N” model — Need, Narrative, and Network — these are the three key elements that offer insight into the radicalisation process. The model suggests that individuals experience a need for personal significance that can be fulfilled by adopting a compelling narrative and being part of a supportive network.

In the context of the Sri Lankan bombings, some of the individuals involved in the attack might have perceived their Muslim identity as being under threat, which was eventually the aim of the terror outfit. This made them vulnerable to extremist narratives that promised empowerment and purpose. NTJ propagated a Salafi-jihadist ideology that framed global events as a war against Islam. Their messaging could have resonated with individuals seeking meaning, especially when coupled with perceived social and political marginalisation.

Radical groups often feed their followers with a false sense of being targeted and marginalised. This victimhood penetrates deeper into their psychological behaviour which, in many cases, leads to such incidents.

Role of social networks

Radicalisation often occurs within close-knit groups where extremist beliefs are reinforced. In the Sri Lankan bombing case, several perpetrators were related or had close associations. This suggests that familial and social networks played a role in their radicalisation. Their close-knit group or network created an echo chamber that amplified extremist ideologies without raising red flags to those around them.

Psychological manipulation and indoctrination

The aim of extremist groups is to employ psychological tactics in such a way that the individuals following them become desensitised to violence and come to believe it is their duty to cause harm to others. This process can involve isolating them from alternative viewpoints, reinforcing a binary worldview, and glorifying martyrdom. Such extremist views can lead individuals to commit acts that contradict basic human instincts, including self-preservation and parental care.

Accountability and governance

In January 2023, Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court ruled that former President Maithripala Sirisena, along with top security officials, failed to prevent the 2019 attacks despite prior intelligence warnings. The court ordered Sirisena to pay 100 million Sri Lankan rupees in compensation to the victims’ families.