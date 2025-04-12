On Saturday (12th April), Muslims protesting against the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act attacked police personnel on the Kailashahar highway in Unakoti district of Tripura.

According to reports, several people including police personnel were injured during the attack. The Muslim mob targeted the law enforcement authorities after being told to stop their rally owing to security concerns.

They were scheduled to take out a procession from Tilabazar to SDM’s former office. A Muslim man anonymously admitted to attacking the police after their plans were thwarted.

“Everything was going peacefully until we were stopped at Kubjar. We were only raising our democratic demand. Suddenly, the police intervened, and in the confusion, a scuffle broke out,” he said.

The police resorted to a lathi charge in defence. The Muslims continued their attack, injuring police constable Debjit Das and SDPO Kailashahar Jayanta Karmakar in the process. The cops arrested 7 attackers in connection with the case.

With the help of DIG Rathiranjan Debnath, the situation was brought under control. A team of TSR, CRPF and BSF were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

It has come to light that a local Congress leader Badruj Jaman was leading the protest march against the new Waqf law.