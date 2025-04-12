OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Saturday, April 12, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTripura: Muslims attack police personnel during protest march against new Waqf law, Congress leader...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Tripura: Muslims attack police personnel during protest march against new Waqf law, Congress leader involved

The Muslim mob targeted the law enforcement authorities after being told to stop their rally owing to security concerns.

OpIndia Staff
Tripura: Muslims attack police personnel during protest march against new Waqf law
Muslims attack police in Kailashahar, image via North East Today

On Saturday (12th April), Muslims protesting against the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act attacked police personnel on the Kailashahar highway in Unakoti district of Tripura.

According to reports, several people including police personnel were injured during the attack. The Muslim mob targeted the law enforcement authorities after being told to stop their rally owing to security concerns.

They were scheduled to take out a procession from Tilabazar to SDM’s former office. A Muslim man anonymously admitted to attacking the police after their plans were thwarted.

“Everything was going peacefully until we were stopped at Kubjar. We were only raising our democratic demand. Suddenly, the police intervened, and in the confusion, a scuffle broke out,” he said.

The police resorted to a lathi charge in defence. The Muslims continued their attack, injuring police constable Debjit Das and SDPO Kailashahar Jayanta Karmakar in the process. The cops arrested 7 attackers in connection with the case.

With the help of DIG Rathiranjan Debnath, the situation was brought under control. A team of TSR, CRPF and BSF were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

It has come to light that a local Congress leader Badruj Jaman was leading the protest march against the new Waqf law.

OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

ED issues notices to take possession of properties worth ₹661 crore in the Associated Journals case linked to Congress

ANI -

Violence continues in Murshidabad over Waqf Act, two people shot after hospital, shopping mall and other establishments vandalised by mob

OpIndia Staff -

Another year, another denial: Delhi Police’s refusal to allow Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangiri shows how the state is submitting to the Muslim street...

Jinit Jain -

Murshidabad: How Muslim mobs selectively targeted Hindus in the garb of protests against Waqf law, attacked temples, homes, shops and businesses

OpIndia Staff -

Finance ministry hands over ₹515.31 crore to Asset Disposal Committee for refund to victims of Rose Valley Ponzi scam

OpIndia Staff -

Tyranny of the unelected? SC assumes it can curtail powers of the head of the state, says President can’t exercise ‘absolute veto’ on Bills....

Aditi -

Speaker Om Birla fulfils promise made to Pulwama Martyr Hemraj Meena’s family, performs ‘Mayra’ ceremony at wedding of the late CRPF jawan’s daughter

OpIndia Staff -

General Reginald Dyer: The butcher of Jallianwala Bagh and how he was honoured by Golden Temple management after the massacre

Anurag -

Congress Minister Priyank Kharge attempts to downplay attacks by Muslim mobs under the garb of ‘Bhagwa love trap’ in Karnataka: Here is the reality

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Violence erupts again in Murshidabad against Waqf Act after Friday prayers, mob torched vehicles, pelted stones and blocked trains, several cops injured

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com