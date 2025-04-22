Tuesday, April 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKerala Government declares three-day mourning following the death of Pope Francis
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala Government declares three-day mourning following the death of Pope Francis

The National flag will be flown at half mast, where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning.

ANI
Pope Francis (L), Pinarayi Vijayan (R)

The Kerala Government has announced a three-day state mourning on the passing away of Pope Francis.

A two-day state mourning will be observed on April 22 and April 23. Additionally, a one-day state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral, which will be communicated separately.

The National flag will be flown at half mast, where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning.

Additionally, district collectors have also been requested to inform the concerned officers within their jurisdiction, where the national flag is regularly flown, about the state mourning and to fly the national flag on half-mast.

In a post on X earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the Pope as “a beacon of compassion who stood with the poor and marginalised, took a critical stance against global capitalism, and championed interfaith dialogue.”

“Pope Francis’ legacy will inspire generations striving for justice and equality,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the entire country has also declared a three-day mourning as a mark of request, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The mourning will be observed across the country on April 22 and 23, and again on the day of the Pope’s funeral.

Pope Francis (88) passed away at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican on April 21.

The Home Ministry stated: “Three-Day State Mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See.”

“His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, passed away today, the 21st April, 2025. As a mark of respect, three-day State Mourning shall be observed throughout India, in the following manner: Two days’ State Mourning on Tuesday, the 22nd April, 2025 and Wednesday, the 23rd April, 2025. One day’s State Mourning on the day of the funeral,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed deep sorrow over the Pope’s death. He said Pope Francis’ “affection for the people of India will always be cherished.”

“Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope,” PM Modi said on X.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi, US Vice President Vance welcome “significant progress” in negotiations for India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement

ANI -

PM Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and his family at his residence, gives special gifts to Vance children: Watch

OpIndia Staff -

6 years of Easter bombings in Sri Lanka by ISIS terrorists: Then and now, how the island nation has been handling Islamic terrorism

Rukma Rathore -

‘Fact-checker’ Zubair does it again, resorts to ad-hominem attacks instead of fact-checking claim about Islam considering idol worship bigger sin than rape

Amit Kelkar -

Waqf property misused in Ahmedabad for 20 years: Salim and 4 others arrested for illegal rent collection after whistleblower Mohammad files complaint

Rajyaguru Bhargav -

Sri Lanka Easter attacks anniversary: How a pregnant Fatima Ibrahim, wife of the ISIS terrorist, blew herself up, killing her 3 children with her,...

Anurag -

Cardinals conclave to be called after 9-days mourning period for Pope Francis to elect the next Pope, four Indian Cardinals will participate

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi spreads fake news in US that more people voted in Maharashtra elections than total adults there, claims ‘something very wrong with the...

Shraddha Pandey -

Congress keeps the caste pot boiling: Siddaramaiah vows to pass ‘Rohith Vemula Act’ even after Telangana closure report confirmed Vemula was not a Dalit...

OpIndia Staff -

Karni Sena president Vinay Singh found dead in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, bullet injury, gun in left hand: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com