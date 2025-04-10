A serious issue is unfolding in Himachal Pradesh threatening the state’s peace and communal harmony. A recent controversy erupted when flags featuring terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s photo were dismantled in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district after which the separatists in Punjab retaliated by placing his posters on Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses stationed in the state on 16th March.

Now, a similar issue has surfaced in the hill state after a local activist and social media influencer, Rohit Katwal from the Una district, released a video denouncing Bhindranwale which lead to outrage from Khalistani elements. He has encountered threats and abusive messages on WhatsApp, even from international numbers including those from Syria and Dubai. He has even filed First Information Reports (OpIndia has copies) regarding the matter. However, they are relentlessly pressuring him to delete the video, withdraw the official complaints and apologize.

Abuses, threats and FIR

OpIndia talked to Katwal to understand the background of the matter which started from 19th March. “I made a video following an incident where a group of Sikhs, traveling to a religious assembly, had a confrontation with a traffic policeman due to their violation of certain rules. Accidentally, the cop’s hand struck the turban of one individual, which subsequently led to an assault on him. I protested against the vandalism of our state buses, the attack on our policemen and asked when will we speak out against this,” he stated in telephonic conversation.

Katwal further conveyed, “I voiced that there are attempts to portray an individual as a saint to the Hindu community who provoked violence against them, disrespected Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) and rapes were committed in his presence there. He might be viewed as a saint by some, but to Hindus, he is a terrorist. I also highlighted that their behavior is possible solely because the driver and conductor of state-owned buses are government employees. Had they acted this way towards a privately owned vehicle, they have certainly learned a lesson.”

Katwal remarked that he warned if the situation remains unchanged, the Hindu community would also rise up in protests. His comments faced strong opposition, leading to calls to remove the video and issue an apology, which he rejected and said, “They asked me for proof of my statements. I informed them that I possess the evidence, which I intend to present in court rather than in public. In my hometown of Lower Badhera, there is a Khalistani who operates a private Gurudwara.”

The YouTuber added, “He saw my video and attempted to distort its message for communal purposes. He alleged that I sought to incite Hindus against Sikhs and showed disrespect towards the Golden Temple. He directed derogatory remarks towards me and my family, even going so far as to threaten us with physical harm.”

Attempts to pressurise police

“Subsequently, I lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Director General of Police (DGP), requesting the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against him. A week later (5th April) we were summoned by the Station House Officer (SHO). I went to the police station with my brother where the opposing party, including children and elderly, dressed in Nihang attire and armed with kirpans (daggers) arrived in significant numbers, approximately 40 to 50 people. They started exerting pressure on the authorities to file a counter FIR against me for provoking communal unrest,” the YouTuber informed.

Nevertheless, Katwal mentioned that he had already presented the SHO with evidence supporting his charges in the video, which included the Gazette of India designating Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as a terrorist organization, statements from journalists, India Today and ANI articles, as well as testimonies from a former Khalistani associate of Bhindranwale. The SHO stated that he had proof of his assertions and therefore declined to comply with their demands.

The other side indicated that they would protest if he did not take down his post, while also making threats and intimidating him inside the police station. “They announced that if I did not apologize and remove the video, they would arrange a demonstration on 14th April. I declined to accept their diktat. Meanwhile, a Sikh who was with them expressed that they neither support Khalistan nor want to vitiate the atmosphere. I responded by saying that we also want Sikhs to raise their voices and when they don’t, then we have to do so,” he stated.

Katwal added, “I even agreed to remove the video and retract my complaint. However, the youth accompanying them insisted on an apology video. I turned down their demand and even retracted my initial statement. They alleged that they removed the video (made by Khalistani in Lower Badhera) after 2 hours to prevent any unrest. Consequently, I should follow suit and offer my apologies as well. I eventually agreed to take back the complaint but not take down my video as it would have opened a Pandora’s Box. Tomorrow, another group might object to something in my other video and make similar demands, resulting in an ending cycle. It would have cast doubt on my credibility.”

Agitation after Baisakhi, no security to the YouTuber

Katwal narrated that the extremists published a menacing video featuring about 40 individuals, alleging that a YouTuber had disrespected the Golden Temple and declined to issue an apology or suffer repercussions. “I will not be exempted under any circumstances. I must apologize to the entire Sikh community. I documented all the threatening videos and sent them to the SP, indicating that I am facing a credible threat and to take action on them.”

The social activist mentioned, “Subsequently, I began to receive international calls via WhatsApp from Syria and Dubai. The authorities have forwarded my applications to the appropriate agencies and I have even talked to them. On the other hand, I have consistently requested security assistance, which has not yet been granted. I remain uncertain about how they are managing the situation. Many Hindu groups have contacted me to arrange a protest on 12th April but I have refused. We will not be staging a strike or any similar event. I have not made any negative comments regarding the Golden Temple. My focus has been on an individual who has treated this sacred location as their personal property and has permitted vile activities to take place there. I will pursue legal channels.”

Khalistanis tried to threaten me few days back. I asked police to file an FIR. Today 40-50 people tried to force police to file an FIR against me. When they failed, they put out a video threatening to bring people from outside and of dire consequences.



Who are these people they… pic.twitter.com/HywD2gT8mO — Rohit Katwal (@we_are_himachal) April 5, 2025

A call for agitation was issued between 4th-5th April. “I aimed to convey a definitive message to the entire community that we will not engage in any protests. We will refrain from any actions that could be seen as provocative. Should proof be required, I am prepared to present it in court, as our struggle pertains to a social issue rather than a personal matter, in contrast to the actions of these people. I wanted to bust their fabricated narrative regarding my alleged insult to the Golden Temple and to expose their intention of promoting Khalistani propaganda,” he emphasised and remarked that the person who made the video about him is just a puppet, with his strings being controlled by other Khalistanis who have targeted him in the past as well.

Who are the real face behind protests organized in Una? Not Sikh Samaj. These are people with agenda using Sikhi to misguide people into running Khalistani Agenda.



I don't know why administration has not acted against them? pic.twitter.com/6cxtinemgH — Rohit Katwal (@we_are_himachal) April 10, 2025

Two Khalistanis and a personal enmity

Katwal outlined that one of those Khalistanis, also from Lower Badhera, had been apprehended by the police and warned over sharing pro-Khalistani content online. “Three key individuals are at the center of this conspiracy. After I published a video to reveal their agenda and pacify the situation, one of them, while intoxicated, abused me on WhatsApp. Furthermore, another one of the trio has a personal vendetta against me stemming from an issue I raised concerning a temple where he was employed,” he stated.

“We requested that the sanctity of the temple be preserved. A shrine dedicated to a Muslim saint was present, while Lord Hanuman and Bhairava were positioned as the gatekeepers. I emphasized that the Hindu deities should only be placed in front of Goddess Durga. The same persisted for the last 20-30 years. However, it has been rectified now after a three-month long campaign started by us. Now, Goddess Durga has been placed there and the shrine has been separated from the temple and the Gurudwara,” he noted.

The YouTuber further informed, “He did not wish for the Panchayat to approve my submission. His goal was to participate in local elections and I had forewarned that if the issue was not resolved, I would proceed to place the temple under government authority. I had already collected the relevant documentation and started the necessary procedure. They made an attempt to intimidate me, but couldn’t. It was seen as a personal defeat by him, despite all the tactics. Hence, he decided to join the other two to attack me who are utter Khalistani radicals.”

He stated, “One of them often posted separatist content on Facebook which he deleted later. However, I have its screen recordings. He uploaded about Jagtar Singh Hawara (Babbar Khalsa terrorist and conspirator in the assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh). He posted Bhindranwale’s photographs. He even shared a post stating ‘why Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is still alive.’ The second man is equally extremist. He also shared images of rifles and Bhindranwale. His entire account is about Khalistan.”

Katwal characterized the protest on 14th April as an administrative issue and stated that if he is requested to delete the video, he will seek a written directive from the District Commissioner outlining the reasons for the deletion and specifying which footage should be removed. “I cannot be forced to render an apology,” he reiterated and added, “The same things have happened but in the past, no one would raise their concerns. Now, however, the entire Hindu hamlet has taken a stand against them.”

Past incidents

Katwal recounted that numerous young individuals from Punjab travel to the state to participate in religious gatherings during the late winter months, displaying pro-Khalistani flags and images of Bhindranwale on their vehicles and create ruckus. Two years ago, they vandalized vehicles in Manikaran over a tax-related issue. Last year, another group arrived in Dalhousie in the name of tourism and ended up harassing girls. After being confronted by locals, they filed a police complaint and portrayed the situation as a regional conflict.

He also created videos to discuss these matters, which were mischaracterized as “anti-Sikh tourists” by similar factions. Afterward, Himachal Pradesh taxis were targeted in Punjab. Katwal added that he was abused by a local Khalistani at that time who also threatened that Una was once part of Punjab and will retain that status when Khalistan is formed.

“Aman Sood, a hotelier, raised his concerns alongside the local residents about the situation in Manikaran. He took down the Khalistani flags and made it clear that such actions would not be tolerated. Unfortunately, during the altercation, the Nishan Sahib fell, resulting in allegations of disrespect towards the revered Sikh symbol. This incident sparked protests and buses from Himachal Pradesh in Punjab were attacked,” he mentioned.

Katwal added, “The Congress administration led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declined to support Sood. Furthermore, he was also reprimanded by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and was compelled to apologize in a podcast.”

In a video, Sood also highlighted that the Congress government has taken action against the nationalists instead of the separatists and those who want to damage the Hindu-Sikh relations.

“Una has developed into an epicentre for Khalistani separatists, who are currently living in many of the local villages. This district is situated on the border with Punjab. They are small in numbers but they have created this atmosphere by glorifying gangs and gun culture which is also prevalent in Punjabi music. While people may not express their dissent openly, they often resist in silence. At present, the Khalsitanis are apprehensive that if I do not yield, many will likely take a similar stance in the future, which worries them. I am only against anti-India forces. It is unacceptable to me that you have positioned a controversial figure who desecrated the Golden Temple above the sacred place and the ten Gurus,” Katwal concluded.