Delhi’s Seelampur area has become a hub of terror these days. The brutal murder of 17-year-old Hindu youth Kunal in the area not only destroyed a family, but also brought forth a horrific picture of increasing atrocities against Hindus in the entire area. Locals say that Hindus are being targeted in Seelampur, due to which many families are being forced to migrate. Kunal’s father Rajveer Singh has pleaded for justice for his son in a conversation with OpIndia. He says that his son was killed in a planned manner, and the area’s notorious ‘lady don’ Zikra and her gang are behind this murder.

Kunal was first stabbed in the neck, then stabbed multiple times in the stomach

Last Thursday (17th April 2025) at around 7:38 pm, Kunal was attacked with knives in J-block of Seelampur. He had left the house to get milk and samosas, but little did he know that this would be the last journey of his life.

Kunal’s father Rajveer Singh told OpIndia that some goons called his son and took him out to the street. There Zikra and her associates attacked him with knives. The first blow was on Kunal’s neck. He somehow ran to the local clinic, where he was bandaged. But Zikra’s gang was not going to stop. They surrounded Kunal again and stabbed him numerous times in the stomach. By the time he reached JPC Hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Kunal’s mother is unable to bear this shock. She is fainting repeatedly and Rajveer is taking care of her. Crying, Rajveer said, “My son had gone to get milk. What harm did he do to anyone? Zikra and her goons killed my child. We want justice.”

Who is Zikra, the dreaded don of Seelampur

Zikra, who is accused of this murder, is known as ‘Lady Don’ in the area of ​​Seelampur. Zikra is 27 years old, she roams the streets of Seelampur with a gang of 8-10 people and especially targets Hindus. Zikra also has a child, but stories of her hooliganism are famous in the area. She always keeps a pistol with her and her photos and videos with weapons are also viral on social media.

According to police records, several cases are already registered against Zikra. Just 2-3 months ago, she was released from jail in a case of illegal arms recovery. According to sources, Zikra lived with Zoya, the wife of gangster Hashim Baba, who was lodged in jail. After Zoya went to jail, Zikra formed her own gang, which also included some minor boys.

The reason for Kunal’s murder was Zikra’s old rivalry. Zikra believed that Kunal was a friend of the man ‘Lala’ who had beaten up her brother some time ago. Although Kunal had escaped in that case as he was a minor, Zikra held him responsible and killed him to take revenge.

The pitiable condition of Hindus in Seelampur

OpIndia team visited Seelampur for the ground report. Near Kunal’s house is the Sant Ravidas temple, where his family has taken refuge. The streets around the temple are plastered with posters like ‘Hindus migrated’ and ‘Ghar bikaau hai’ (House for sale). OpIndia has photos of these posters. Locals say that between 2008 and 2025, at least 7 Hindus have been killed by Muslims in Seelampur. Many of these cases are related to old rivalries or communal tensions.

Kunal’s house and Zikra’s house are just two streets away. OpIndia’s team also went to Zikra’s house, which is said to be his grandmother’s house. But there were locks and chains hanging there. Zikra and her entire family are absconding. Locals say that Zikra’s gang used to threaten Hindus every day. A person, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Hindus are not safe here. Zikra and her goons are not letting us live peacefully.”

Many people around Zikra’s grandmother’s house refused to mention Zikra. Even when OpIndia’s ground reporting team reached the spot, people refused to even identify Zikra’s house. There is a mosque in front of the street where Zikra’s grandmother’s house is located and a madrasa also runs in it. People who studied here are Zikra’s strength today. The extent of Zikra’s fear is such that even people standing in her street were seen avoiding pointing out her house.

Hindu families are being forced to migrate from the area, posters put up for sale of houses

Talking to the locals, it was found that Seelampur was once a Hindu majority area, but now the Muslim population is dominating there. According to the locals, many Hindu families are selling their houses and migrating, fed up with the hooliganism of goons like Zikra. At least 3 Hindu families have sold their houses to Muslims in the lane of Sant Ravidas Mandir. Muslim families are rapidly changing the demography of the area by buying houses in the area.

The locals also staged protests against this forced demography change in the area. They expressed their pain by putting up posters like ‘Hindus forced to migrate’. An elderly man told OpIndia, “Our children are not safe here. We live in fear every day. The government and the police do nothing. We are forced to sell our houses and leave.”

If action had been taken against Zikra earlier, Kunal could have been alive

The police acted swiftly after the Kunal murder case. Zikra was arrested on April 18, and by April 20, a total of nine accused were detained. These include two women (Zikra and Zahida) and two minors. The other accused arrested include Sahil (18), Shoaib (35), Nafees (32), Aneesh (19), and Vikas (29). The police conducted raids in Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, and Amroha to arrest them.

According to the police, there was an old rivalry between Kunal and Sahil, due to which Zikra, Sahil, and two minors hatched a conspiracy to murder Kunal. The rest of the accused helped the main accused to escape and hide. The police are currently searching for the weapons used in the murder. As part of ground report, the OpIndia team also visited the Seelampur police station. The SHO was not present at the spot at that time. A policeman there said, “Now everything is over, then you have come. Zikra and her gang have been sent to jail.”

However, the locals are not satisfied with the police action. They say that criminals like Zikra keep getting out of jail and committing bigger crimes. One person said angrily, “Zikra was caught earlier too, but she was released again. If the police had acted strictly earlier, perhaps our Kunal would have been alive today.”

Delhi CM gave a statement, but people want action

After the Kunal murder, Seelampur was tense for several days. Reports of protests and migration of locals even forced Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to issue a statement, but the local Hindu community believes that the government and mainstream media are trying to suppress the issue. After covering the case once, the mainstream media has ignored the story. No one from the government and administration has reached out to the victim’s family. BJP leaders reached the spot and were also talking about helping the victim’s family, but no special action has been taken by the government. Except for arresting the 9 accused. If the government wanted, it could have also helped the victim’s family financially.

Kunal’s father Rajveer Singh told OpIndia, “Those who killed my son should be punished. Zikra and her gang destroyed our family. We want the government to do something for the safety of Hindus, so that no other family is broken like ours.”

This incidents of atrocities and exodus of Hindus in Seelampur is not just the story of violence against Hindus. It is the story of the fear and insecurity that is making a community homeless from its own homes. The question is, how long will Hindu families be forced to live in this shadow of fear? And how long will criminals like Zikra continue to commit hooliganism in the streets without any fear?