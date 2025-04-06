Madhya Pradesh government has launched a probe after allegations that a man pretended to be a British cardiologist and performed heart surgeries, resulting in the death of 7 patients. As per allegations made by lawyer Deepak Tiwari, president of the district’s Child Welfare Committee, Dr. N John Kem, working at a Christian Missionary hospital in Damoh, is actually Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, and that he was using the identity of Professor John Camm, a real British cardiology specialist.

A panel has been constituted at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, to verify the man’s credentials and investigate the matter. Initially, the probe was handed over to the district medical officer, but later it was decided to form the panel.

As per Tiwari, the ‘fake’ doctor has performed 15 heart surgeries at the Mission Hospital in Damoh, and 7 of the patients died after their surgeries. “We had received a complaint from a patient in February who raised suspicions about a doctor here. He said that the doctor was unable to conduct diagnosis. When we got behind the matter, he fled the area,” said Deepak Tiwari, a resident of Damoh and the district in-charge of the Child Welfare Committee.

He said, “When documents at the hospital were checked as part of the probe, it was revealed that a man named Narendra Yadav had impersonated the London-based doctor to work here.” Tiwari said that a probe committee has been formed in the matter, and that 7 deaths have been confirmed in the probe so far

In a letter written to NHRC, Tiwari alleged that the Christian Mission Hospital didn’t report the deaths to the police. He further alleged that families of the deceased were misled, they were charged heavy fees, and the bodies were handed over to the families without post-mortem examination.

It has been alleged that Narendra Yadav has been impersonating Professor (Emeritus) John Camm, a well-known cardiologist from St George’s University, London. Dr. Kem confirmed via email to a media house that Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav was impersonating him and using his identity fraudulently. The man allegedly forged documents to pass himself off as a UK-based cardiologist and conducted heart surgeries at the hospital.

While the hospital trust’s head Ajay Lal is currently out of India, an official of the hospital claimed that the man came to the work at the hospital through a govt approved agency.

“After he ran away, we also gave a complaint to the police about his suspicious behaviour. We also submitted all the documents related to him to the administration and probe committee,” the hospital official added.

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar said that an investigation has been launched into the matter, and that a a statement would be made once the probe concludes.

National Human Rights Commission member Priyank Kanoongo said that the organisation has received a complaint in this regard. Kanoongo further said that it has been alleged that the missionary hospital is involved with the Ayushman Bharat scheme and taking money from the government for it. “This is a serious complaint; we have taken cognisance of the matter, and an investigation is currently going on,” he said.

No FIR has been registered so far, as the verification of the man’s credentials are being done by the probe panel. Moreover, no complaint has been received from affected families, only a complaint has been submitted by the child welfare committee.

Deepak Tiwari further alleged that the man was earlier booked in Hyderabad in a kidnapping case, and never stays at a place for long.

Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav is not new to controversies. In 2023 using the name Dr N John Kem, he had posted on social media saying that UP CP Yogi Adityanath should be sent to France during riots. He had also shared photoshopped images showing him with Yogi Adityanath and Nitish Kumar.