Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Maharashtra: Mob makes fake ID, posts anti-Ambedkar comment to frame youth, assaults him for it. What we know so far

As per a Punekar News report, the accused Roshan Devre kicked and punched Bhosale and brutally assaulted him. The accused also threatened the victim to give his mobile phone. Upon refusing, Devre allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

Dr B R Ambedkar

In the Shirur area of Maharashtra’s Pune district, a youth was attacked on 30th March over a social media post on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The incident unfolded near Nakshatra Building in the evening when a 24-year-old Vaibhav Santosh Bhosale, a resident of Pawar Mala, was attacked by the accused Roshan Devre and three others.

A case has been registered against the four accused at the Shirur Police Station on the victim Vaibhav Bhosale’s complaint. The police said the accused created a fake social media account in the complainant’s name on 8th January and posted objectionable content against Dr Ambedkar on the Bhimsena Maharashtra Group. This stirred discontent among the group members. Under the pretext of resolving the dispute, the accused called Vaibhav to meet them; however, the accused assaulted the complainant.

As per a Punekar News report, the accused Roshan Devre kicked and punched Bhosale and brutally assaulted him. The accused also threatened the victim to give his mobile phone. Upon refusing, Devre allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

“One of the four attackers struck Bhosale’s right arm with an iron rod, while another hit him on the head with a fighter tool, causing serious injuries. Meanwhile, a third assailant whipped him on the back with a blue cable,” Punekar News reported.

