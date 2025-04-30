Wednesday, April 30, 2025
HomeNews ReportsModi government decides to include caste enumeration in next census, slams Congress for opposing...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Modi government decides to include caste enumeration in next census, slams Congress for opposing census and favouring non-transparent caste surveys

Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said that Congress governments always opposed caste census, and it was not included in all the censuses conducted after the independence.

OpIndia Staff

The Union Government on Wednesday announced that caste census will be conducted along with the next general census. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs took the decision today after a meeting in Delhi.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said that while some states have conducted caste surveys, they have done so for political motives and in non-transparent matter. Therefore, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided today that Caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census, he said.

While Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been demanding caste census in recent times, Ashiwini Vaishnaw said that Congress governments always opposed it. He said that caste was not included in all the censuses conducted after the independence.

In 2010, then PM Manmohan Singh had assured the Lok Sabha that the matter of caste census should be considered in the cabinet, and a group of ministers had formed for it. Ashiwini Vaishnaw added that while most political parties recommended caste census, the Congress governments decided to conduct only a caste survey, known as SECC, instead of a full census.

“It is well understood that Congress and its INDI alliance partners have used Caste Census only as a political tool”, minister Vaishnaw said. He stated that as per article 246 of the Constitution of India, the subject Census is listed at 69 in the Union list in Seventh Schedule. Therefore, according to Constitution of India, Census is a union subject.

He added that Some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes.  Some states have done this well, while some others have conducted such surveys purely from a political angle in a non-transparent way. “Such surveys have created doubts in society,” the minister said.

Ashiwini Vaishnaw announced, “Considering all these facts, and to ensure that our social fabric is not disturbed by politics, caste enumeration should be transparently included in the Census instead of surveys. This will strengthen the social and economic structure of our society while the nation continues to progress. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, has decided today (30th April, 2025) that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming Census.”

He further added, “This demonstrates that our government is committed to the values and interests of our society and country, like in the past when our government had introduced 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections of the society without causing stress in any section of the society.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Deportation of Pakistanis following Pahalgam attack reveals that many of them were living in India for decades, Mehbooba Mufti urges govt to reconsider the...

OpIndia Staff -

Maratha warrior Raghuji Bhosale’s iconic sword returns to India: Read about the founder of Nagpur Bhosale dynasty who consolidated the Maratha Empire

Shraddha Pandey -

Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate replica of Puri Jagannath Temple in Digha, reportedly open to people of all religions

OpIndia Staff -

Fake letter circulated on social media claiming Indian Army officer sexually assaulted Israeli sergeant in J&K, Israeli Embassy fact-checks saying efforts of haters won’t...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Court orders 10 TMC leaders including Derek O Brien, Saket Gokhle, Sagarika Ghosh and others to submit bail bonds in illegal protest outside...

ANI -

As Operation Kagar has thousands of security forces surrounding the last few 100s of Naxals, Opposition parties, Urban Naxals and media try to stop...

Shraddha Pandey -

Muslim patient denied treatment by Hindu doctor over Pahalgam terror attack? Read how the Quint and others spread fake news to malign a doctor

OpIndia Staff -

‘Decide on targets, mode, timing’: PM Modi offers complete operational freedom to respond to Pahalgam terror attack

ANI -

“Ram Mandir construction will be completed by June 5”: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra

ANI -

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says cabinet has passed draft bill with clear guidelines for fee structure in all 1677 schools

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com