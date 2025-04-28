On Sunday (27th April), UK-based Islamic preacher Mohammed Hijab appealed to the Indian Muslims to betray their homeland for the sake of Ummah in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Hijab, who incited Muslims to attack Hindus in Leicester in 2022, tweeted, “If any Indian Muslim sides with India on Kashmir, he betrays the ummah. If he desires Hindutva’s triumph over Muslims, he has fallen into disbelief.”

“Whoever allies with them is of them. And Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people. (Surah Al-Ma’idah, 5:51),” he highlighted how a ‘true Muslim’ cannot be loyal to India.

It’s interesting to note that he omitted references to ‘Jews’ and ‘Christians’ from the Quranic verse cited by him.

Screengrab of the tweet by Mohammed Hijab

A total of 26 innocent civilians were shot dead by 4 Islamic terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on 22nd April.

24 of the victims were Hindus by Faith. All the terrorists were Muslims by Faith. Multiple victim testimonies have surfaced in the aftermath of the terror attack, which shows how Hindus were profiled before being killed.

They were forced to say their names, show ID cards, recite Kalma and even pull down their pants to show proof of ‘circumcision.’

When Mohammed Hijab incited Muslims to attack Hindus

In September 2022, Islamist ‘scholar’, Mohammed Hijab, was seen mocking Hinduism and inciting Muslims to attack the Hindus in Leicester.

In a video that surfaced on social media, he was seen interacting with mask-clad Muslim men and encouraging them to teach the local Hindu population ‘a lesson’.

“When I was on social media, I saw these people (Hindus) getting brave. How come today it is like pin-drop silence?” the British Egyptian ‘scholar’ was heard as saying.

He claimed that no Hindus were in sight after realising that Muslim mobs were coming at them in hordes. “Cause they (Hindus) fear us when they are near us”, responded an Islamist from the crowd.

Pumped by the support of the like-minded people in the crowd, Hijab said, “Deep down, they know we got the truth. If you want respect, then, learn to respect.”

Muslim fundamentalist Mohammed Hijab who previously had led violence against Jews in London, is now in #Leicester with a mob of masked men and planning similar assault on local Hindu community.

We demand arrest of Mohammed Hijab immediately.@leicspolice pic.twitter.com/Nl8kmupY5b — World Hindu Council (@WldHinduCouncil) September 20, 2022

“If they (Hindus) believe in reincarnation, what a humiliation of them to be reincarnated into some pathetic, weak, cowardly people like that,” the Islamist went on an anti-Hindu tirade.

“Hindutva (Hindus), you are trying to act like gangsters…Don’t ever come out like that again (referring to the protests by Hindus in Leicester). Do you understand? Are they going to come out again?” he continued his threats.

Amidst the war cry of Allah hu Akbar, Mohammed Hijab cautioned that he and his supporters would be there if Hindus ‘dared’ to protest against the violence, committed by his co-religionists.

In an Instagram post, Hijab was seen leading a frenzied mob of Islamists, with their faces covered in masks. “Muslim patrol in Leicester,” he wrote in his post.