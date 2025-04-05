After the tainted pastor Bajinder Singh was recently convicted and sentenced by a court in a 2018 rape case, another pastor named Jashan Gill from Gurdaspur in Punjab is accused of raping a 22-year old women and forcing her to undergo an abortion. The victim allegedly died during the treatment of an infection caused by the botched abortion.

The victim’s father alleged that pastor Jashan Gill lured her daughter and raped her. He forced her to undergo an abortion after she got pregnant without informing her family. The abortion process was performed negligently, and due to this, she developed an infection. She passed away in 2023 during treatment of the infection. The victim’s father has alleged that the Punjab Police did not cooperate with them, and the pastor still roams free. He has demanded a CBI inquiry against pastor Jashan Gill.

The victim was a student pursuing BCA at the time of the incident. She used to visit a church with her family in Abul Khair village in the Gurdaspur district. “We used to go to a church in Abul Khair village of Gurdaspur district with our family. A pastor named Jashan Gill misled my daughter and raped her. My daughter was 22 years old and was a BCA student. He made her pregnant and later made her undergo an abortion by a nurse named Kulwant Kaur in Khokhar village. The abortion was performed carelessly, after which she got an infection,” the victim’s father told ANI. Disappointed with the Punjab Police, the father has approached the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the case.

Pastor Bajinder convicted in a 2018 rape case

On Tuesday (1st April), Christian evangelist pastor Bajinder Singh was granted life imprisonment by a court in Mohali in a 2018 rape case. He was convicted under sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The victim in the case said, “Bajinder is a psycho and will do the same offense after coming out of jail, so I want him to stay in prison. A lot of girls (victims) have won today. I request that DGP ensure our security since there is a possibility of attacks on us.”

Recently, several women who worked with missionary Bajinder Singh in his “Ministry” have come out with allegations of sexual harassment against him. In a viral CCTV footage of his office, he was seen physically attacking a woman in front of her child.