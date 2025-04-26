In North-East Delhi, there is the area called Seelampur which has been in the news once again recently due to the murder of a Hindu youth there. In Seelampur is an area called Brahmpuri, where the Al-Mateen Mosque built in lane number 12 has been in controversy for a long time. Hindus are opposing the expansion of this mosque. The local Hindu community says that the mosque was built fraudulently and now the attempt to expand it further is part of a well-planned conspiracy. There is a plan to open a new gate of the mosque in lane number 12, which is right in front of the Shiva temple built in 1984.

This issue has increased tension between Hindu-Muslim communities in the area. OpIndia had covered in its ground reports how fear is being spread among the local Hindu people in the name of Al-Mateen Mosque. OpIndia had also revealed in its report how black money and foreign funding is being used in the expansion of this mosque.

Meanwhile, an attempt was made to restart the work of expansion of this mosque. Local people protested when the construction work of the mosque started again. They said that when they asked the police administration to stop the construction of the mosque, Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba told them that the people associated with the mosque have spent Rs 2 crore, so the construction work will continue. The police clearly said that the construction work will not be stopped.

Allegations of collusion between MCD, Delhi Police and administration

The controversy around the expansion of the mosque is going on since 2023. When the work started earlier, people complained to the police and the construction stopped. Then the mosque committee took permission from MCD on 23rd November 2024. Work started again in February 2025, but on 13th February 2025, the North-East District Police received another complaint. Investigation revealed that the map of the mosque was passed in an incorrect manner. MCD stopped the work and sent a notice to the mosque committee.

However, in OpIndia’s follow-up report dated 25th April 2025, the situation looked more serious. Locals were angry because the construction of the mosque was going on despite the ban. A board was put up which read, “No mosque will be built on any land taken privately by the committee. But there should be no conflict between Hindus and Muslims!” However, despite this, people were found working on the construction site. When Hindus protested, the police arrested two people from the Hindu side and took them to the police station, although they were released the next day.

In protest against this attitude of the police and administration, Hindus in lane number-13 of the area put up posters outside their houses, which read, “An illegal mosque is being constructed at house number L-11, lane number 12, Brahmpuri, with the collusion of senior police officers. Upon calling helpline number 112, the police are instead arresting us. Now we are sitting in front of our houses and protesting. The police may shoot us or arrest us by filing false cases. The police and the MCD are forcing us to sell our houses.”

Hindus say that the administration is in cahoots with the mosque committee. A local resident Gautam says, “MCD first passed the wrong map, now it is trying to suppress the matter by putting up a board. All this is happening due to pressure from above.”

The administration is catering to the Muslims side

The mosque committee and local Muslims had earlier also expressed confidence that they would complete their work (construction of the mosque). In OpIndia’s report of March 7, 2025, it was reported that the mosque’s deputy imam Saddam Hussain had said, “After the dispute cools down, the administration itself will help in building the mosque.” This was also confirmed in conversations with local people. When OpIndia again reached Brahmpuri on April 25, 2025, the anger of the Hindus was clearly visible because the administration was actually helping in the construction.

By the way, the Naib Imam of the mosque Saddam Hussain had also said, “We are confident that the construction work will definitely be completed after the matter cools down. Right now there is pressure from the police and MCD, but this will not last long.” Some Muslims say that they are waiting for the opportunity. A shopkeeper said, “Right now everyone is quiet, but as soon as we get the opportunity, the work will start. We want our mosque.” The fear of Hindus is proving to be true, because the work of the mosque is being carried out secretly.

Root of the dispute around Al-Mateen mosque

The story of Al-Mateen Mosque of Brahmpuri begins in 2013. Local resident Pandit Shankar Lal Gautam says, “In 2013, some Muslim people bought a flat in Gali No. 13. Initially, Namaaz started being offered there, which no one objected to. But gradually that flat was converted into a mosque.” According to Gautam, it was a common house, but later it was turned into a four-storey mosque. He believes that all this was done thoughtfully so that the hold of Muslims in the area is strengthened. Initially no one suspected anything, but after the 2020 Delhi riots, people got wary of the place.

Bullets were fired on Hindus from Al-Mateen Mosque during Anti-Hindu riots of 2020

The riots that took place in North-East Delhi in February 2020 are still a nightmare for the people of Brahmpuri. Violence in areas like Seelampur, Jafrabad and Brahmpuri took the lives of 53 people and hundreds were injured. During this time, the name of Al-Mateen Mosque came to the fore. Gautam says, “On February 25, bullets were fired from the mosque. Suddenly thousands of people gathered there. A lie was spread that the mosque was set on fire. After this, firing took place in Gali No. 13, in which three Hindu boys were injured.” After this incident, fear gripped the Hindus. Many families left the area and sold their houses.

Hindus consider the expansion of the mosque a conspiracy

After 2020 riots, efforts to expand the mosque started. In 2023, the mosque committee bought a plot next to existing structure in lane number-12, which earlier belonged to a Hindu family. Gautam says, “First they bought that house, then demolished it and started building a part of the mosque there. All this was done very thoughtfully.” The plan was to open the new gate of the mosque in lane number-12, which is right next to the Shiva temple in front. Worship is done in this temple since 1984, devotees gather every Monday, and Holika Dahan takes place on Holi. Hindus fear that opening the gate of the mosque in front of the temple will lead to a fight every day and an incident like 2020 riots can be repeated.

Meanwhile, the Naib Imam of the mosque, Saddam Hussain, says, “Our population is increasing. The mosque has become too small. What is wrong in this? We want to live in peace.” However, Hindus think this is a conspiracy. Sonu (name changed), who lives in Gali No. 12, says, “If the mosque becomes twice as big, then imagine how many people will gather here. This is a warning bell for us.”

Posters of ‘House for sale’ and fear of demographic change

In protest against the expansion of the mosque, 25-30 of the 60 Hindu families in lane number 12 put up posters of ‘houses for sale’ outside their homes. Local resident Dinesh Sharma (name changed) says, “The atmosphere here changed after 2020. We lost our people in the riots, houses were burnt, and the fear was such that many people left from here. Now seeing the expansion of the mosque, it seems that the same thing will happen again.” Hindus say that this is a conspiracy to change the demography of the area. They say that first the mosque is built, then the atmosphere changes, and Hindus are forced to migrate.

The Muslim side says that people are selling their houses on their own will. Saddam Hussain says, “We are paying good money, so people are selling. There is no compulsion.” But Hindus believe that this is happening due to fear. An elderly resident says, “Earlier Hindus and Muslims used to live together here. Everything changed after the riots. Now seeing the expansion of the mosque, it seems that there is a preparation to drive us away from here.”

The committee is spreading lies about the community center, local people are telling the truth

However, the mosque committee is now claiming that a community center was being built in Gali No. 12, not a mosque. Saddam Hussain says, “We wanted to build a place for children’s education and health. This is not a conspiracy.” But Hindus are dismissing this claim. Gautam says, “This is all an excuse. Earlier there was talk of building a mosque, now when there was opposition, the story was changed.”

Some local Muslims also believe that in fact a mosque was being built. One person said, “The talk of community center is just to silence people.” This dispute of Brahmpuri is not limited to the construction of the mosque. It is a story of the wounds of the 2020 riots, fear of demographic change, clash of religious festivals and distrust in the administration.

