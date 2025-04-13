OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Tahawwur Hussain Rana described as a ‘religious man’ by officials, offers Namaz 5 times a day in NIA custody, given Quran, pen and paper as per request

An officer said, “He requested for a copy of Quran which we provided. He is seen offering Namaz five times in his cell.”

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, recently extradited from the United States for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is currently under the custody of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA). As per NIA sources, Rana has requested religious items, including a copy of the Quran, and is observed offering Namaz five times daily in his cell.

As per the request, a copy of the Quran has been provided to Rana by the authorities. Described by officials as a “religious man,” Rana has also asked for pen and paper, which have been provided under strict supervision to prevent any misuse. An officer said, “He requested for a copy of Quran which we provided. He is seen offering Namaz five times in his cell.” He has not made any other request, the official said.

He is being held in a high-security cell at the NIA headquarters at CGO complex in New Delhi, with round-the-clock monitoring.​ As per reports, Tahawwur Rana is being treated as any other arrested person with no special treatment.

As per court directives, Rana is allowed to meet a lawyer provided by the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) every alternate day, and will undergo medical examination every 48 hours. Rana was shifted to the NIA headquarters early Friday morning after a Delhi court granted 18-day custody to the probe agency.

The NIA is conducting intensive interrogations to uncover the extent of Rana’s involvement in the 26/11 attacks. Investigators are focusing on his connections with David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator in the attacks, and are examining communications and contacts that may shed light on the broader conspiracy.

Rana’s extradition follows a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to reject his plea against extradition, clearing the way for Indian authorities to bring him to trial. The Indian government has assured U.S. officials of Rana’s safety and the provision of necessary facilities during his detention.​

