A Christian missionary was reportedly involved in the religious conversion of 50 women, children and men in Motipura village of Kota district, Rajasthan. Allegations have also surfaced regarding his remarks about discarding images of Hindu deities in a drain. The police have initiated legal proceedings against the missionary John Matthew, for offending religious sentiments, making threats and enticing conversions through incentives.

He is accused of luring impoverished members of the Bhil community with promises of trips abroad, house construction and financial assistance. Two members of the Bhil community reported the incident to the police. On the night of 21st April, members of the Bajrang Dal interceded a Christian prayer meeting.

According to Yogesh Renwal, the state coordinator of the organisation, “We received information that Christian missionary Joy Matthew was converting Hindus with some foreign nationals. When we arrived, we found the missionary with his wife and three children. He had gathered 50 individuals from the Bhil community and was making objectionable comments about Hindu deities. This group included men, women and children from the Bhil community.”

Members of the Bhil community stated that a Christian missionary named Joy Matthew lives in their village. He owns a large plot there where he has built a rest house. The missionary promises to provide people with rations and money. He has even constructed houses for several individuals. Joy Matthew asks people to throw pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses into the drain.

Yogesh Renwal additionally stated that Joy Matthew was facilitating Christian prayers and upon converting individuals, was instructing them to wear crosses. This activity was met with opposition from the Hindu activists who called for an immediate cessation of the prayer gathering, resulting in a chaos.

Police informed that among the foreign nationals were Joy Matthew’s daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, who had come to Kota from the United States on a tourist visa. The police have taken Matthew and his son-in-law into custody. A case has been registered against the son-in-law, Collin, under the Foreigners Act and an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, a police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace and order.