Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla-piloted private astronaut ‘Axiom Mission 4’ launch to the International Space Station (ISS) has now been delayed to no earlier than June 8 this year.

Houston-based private space company Axiom Space announced that it is now targeting “no earlier than June 8 for the launch of the Ax-4 mission to the space station aboard a Space X Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US.

The American space agency NASA also shared an update on the rescheduling of Ax-4 mission.

“After reviewing the Space Station flight schedule, NASA and its partners are shifting launch opportunities for several upcoming missions. The schedule adjustments provide more time to finalize mission plans, spacecraft readiness, and logistics.” It said that the mission will be no-earlier than at 9:11 a.m. EDT, Sunday, June 8 (6.41 pm India Standard Time).

Earlier, NASA had announced that the mission will lift off ‘no earlier than May 29, 2025 at 10.33 pm India Time’.

Once docked at the ISS, the private astronauts plan to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities.

Shukla is set to become the first astronaut from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to visit the station as part of a joint effort between NASA and the Indian space agency. He will also be India’s second national astronaut to go to space since 1984. Rakesh Sharma earned the distinction of being the first Indian to go to space on board Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.

The IAF pilot who is among the astronauts chosen for ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human space flight was promoted to group captain in March 2024. He has 2,000 flight hours on various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and the An-32.

Meanwhile, apart from Shukla, the Ax-4 mission also carries two mission specialists – European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary to stay aboard the space station. Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission.

IAF Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair has been designated an astronaut, as part of the backup pilot of the Ax-4 if Group Captain Shukla is unable fly.

Shukla and his three other crewmates will carry nearly 60 science investigations from 31 countries worldwide during their stay aboard the ISS, which is expected to last about two weeks.

ISRO is spearheading transformative research on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Scientifically, the studies will contribute to understanding biological processes in microgravity, leading to developments in life sciences. Technologically, developing resources for long-duration space missions will enhance India’s capabilities in space exploration, positioning the country as a leader in cutting-edge space technology. The studies also play a crucial role in inspiring the next generation of Indian scientists and engineers, while reinforcing India’s commitment to global scientific progress and its influential presence in the international space community.

One Ax-4 experiment focuses on how astronauts interact with electronic displays in microgravity.

Partnering with NASA and Voyager, ISRO aims to understand the physical and cognitive impacts of using computer screens in space. This research will delve into how tasks like pointing, gaze fixation, and rapid eye movements are affected in microgravity, and how these changes might influence stress levels. The findings could inform the design and interaction of future spacecraft computers, making them more user-friendly for astronauts, the Houston-based company said.

ISRO has a strong portfolio of life science experiments. In collaboration with NASA and Redwire, the “Space Microalgae” project investigates the impact of microgravity on the growth, metabolism, and genetic activity of three strains of edible microalgae. These tiny organisms could become a sustainable food source for long-duration space missions, thanks to their rich protein, lipid, and bioactive components.

Another project, in partnership with ESA, examines cyanobacteria, aquatic bacteria capable of photosynthesis. By comparing two strains of cyanobacteria, ISRO aims to understand their growth rates, cellular responses, and biochemical activity in microgravity. This research could pave the way for integrating these bacteria into spacecraft environmental control systems, enhancing life support for future missions.

The “Effect of Metabolic Supplement on Muscle Regeneration Under Microgravity” project, conducted with NASA and BioServe Space Technologies, seeks to uncover the pathways responsible for muscle dysfunction in space. By identifying molecular mechanisms and potential interventions, this research could help prevent muscle atrophy in astronauts during long missions. The findings might also have significant implications for treating muscle-related diseases on Earth.

ISRO is also exploring the potential of growing crops in space. The “Sprouting Salad Seeds in Space” experiment, in collaboration with NASA and BioServe Space Technologies, investigates the germination and growth of crop seeds in microgravity. By studying the effects on genetics, microbial load, and nutritional profile over multiple generations, this project aims to ensure are reliable food source for future space explorers.

In partnership with NASA and Voyager, ISRO is studying the resilience of tardigrades, tiny creatures known for their ability to survive extreme conditions. This experiment will examine the revival, survival, and reproduction of tardigrades on the International Space Station, comparing gene expression patterns between space-flown and ground control populations. Understanding the molecular mechanisms of their resilience could inform future space exploration and lead to innovative biotechnology applications on Earth.

“ISRO’s research on Ax-4 is a testament to India’s dedication to advancing space science and technology. These experiments not only promise significant scientific advancements but will also inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. As India strengthens its presence in space, it continues to contribute to global scientific progress, paving the way for a future where humanity can thrive beyond our home planet,” the Axiom Space said in a statement.

The forthcoming mission is the fourth private astronaut mission to the station of the space company.

Axiom Mission 1, lifted off in April 2022 for a 17-day mission aboard the orbiting laboratory. The second private astronaut mission to the station, Axiom Mission 2, which was also commanded by Whitson was launched in May 2023 with four private astronauts who spent eight days in orbit. The most recent private astronaut mission, Axiom Mission 3, launched in January 2024 with the the crew spent 18 days docked to the space station.

Meanwhile, India’s first human Space mission “Gaganyaan” programme has entered its final phase, with the first human spaceflight now scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh in an earlier media interaction in New Delhi provided detailed updates on the mission’s current status, technological progress, and the broader economic dividends emerging from India’s cost-effective space programme.

Terming it a “historic mission,” the minister underlined that the Gaganyaan programme “represents India’s rise as a global space power built on indigenous technology, fiscal prudence, and visionary political leadership.”

He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clearly laid out India’s long-term ambitions in space, including setting up the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

