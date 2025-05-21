Amarjit Singh Dulat, former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) was recently featured on a podcast by Bharat Raftaar TV journalist Jitesh Jethanandani. During the interaction, he was asked about his visit to Pakistan which made him lose his temper.

He had a physical outburst and used abusive language on camera. The journalist asked him questions regarding Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and other issues. However, he appeared hesitant to respond and then became enraged when his visit to Pakistan came under the spotlight.

“Take him out, remove this ba***rd. Who was that sisterf**ker? Who was that dog? Who was he? Do you know who I am? Who was saying all this? Motherf**ker, what do you think of yourself? Bloody Sindhi, do you think I am crazy? I will f**k up your mother,” he lashed out.

Jethanandani asked, “You were seen in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. How did you become a part of that journey and what were the reasons,” to which Dulat responded, “I received a call from him and I joined the yatra. Yes, my views align with the Congress. I served during the party’s regime. We have always been with the Congress.”

He tried to downplay the Kashmiri Hindu genocide and claimed, “It was those same people who were angry with Delhi and they didn’t kill only the Pandits. More Muslims were killed back then,” when he was asked how the minority community was butchered in the 1990s in the valley.

When questioned about PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), Dulat alleged, “There’s no issue, what issue is there,” and added, “If there’s any solution, it’s this: make a settlement on the Line of Control. What you have is yours and what we have is ours.”

“Yes, tourism has increased. I had said that the voices of local Kashmiri leaders should have been heard,” when Jethanandani pointed out that tourism has increased in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Notably, local Kashmiri leaders have been opposing the decision. Dulat supported them and accused that the spike in tourism is a problem, not a benefit.

The host also inquired about “Operation Sindoor” and stated, “There was tension between India and Pakistan 10–15 days ago.” However, he was soon interrupted by Dulat who mocked, “I say we should have taken Lahore. I like Lahore.”

When asked Dulat acknowledged that he has contacts in Pakistan. However, he lost his temper and became aggressive when his recent trip to Pakistan was brought up. The question was related to his recent book “The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace” which he co-authored with former Pakistani intelligence officer Asad Durrani.

Dulat has often been in the news for controversial reasons. He has frequently supported anti-BJP and pro-Pakistan narratives. He was also photographed walking hand in hand with Rahul Gandhi during the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023.

When the 2019 film “The Kashmir Files” was released which depicted the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits, Dulat dismissed it as propaganda. He downplayed the massacre and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, claiming that the popular perception surrounding the shocking event differs from reality.

Dulat also raised doubts on the Pulwama terror attack. In the lead-up to the 2019 general elections, he infamously labeled the deadly terror strike as a “gift” for the Bharatiya Janata Party after which he received massive backlash.



