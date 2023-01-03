As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which had been paused for 9 days to accommodate the Christmas and New Year festivities, he was joined by former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief AS Dulat in Delhi.

In a tweet posted by ANI on Tuesday, January 3, AS Dulat and Rahul Gandhi were seen holding hands as they walked alongside each other.

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat joins Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi



(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/A9Z7ZCcOND — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

INC TV, the grand old party’s official media platform, also shared a picture of the former spymaster holding hands of the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi: Sh A.S.Dulat, former R&AW chief, joins Bharat Jodo Yatra with @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/7AHApB9ahe — INC TV (@INC_Television) January 3, 2023

Amarjit Singh Dulat is a former special director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau and former Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing from 1999 to 2000. After retirement, he was appointed as an advisor on Jammu and Kashmir in the Prime Minister’s Office and served there from January 2000 to May 2004.

It is worth noting that AS Dulat has always been known for all wrong reasons in the country, especially his soft outlook towards terrorists which helped dreaded terrorists and Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son get a medical seat in Srinagar. He has often supported and furthered Congress’ anti-BJP and pro-Pakistani propaganda. Recently, AS Dulat whitewashed the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, stating that the popular perception of the migration of Kashmiri Hindus differed from reality.

Well, Mr Dulat helped terrorist & Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s son get a medical seat in Srinagar. https://t.co/DOvTJG6AD3 — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) May 27, 2018

Following the Balakot airstrikes in 2019, AS Dulat, like his friends in the Congress, blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for “milking” the situation rather than applauding the government for taking stringent action against terrorists coming from Pakistan.

Back in 2015, Dulat fuelled the Congress propaganda on the Kandahar hijacking of IC-814 in 1999, which led to the release of three terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, alleging that it was a “goof up” on India’s part to not have immobilised the aeroplane when it was grounded in Amritsar.

This assertion is a part of the Congress propaganda to malign the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, which was then at the Centre. Ever since the hijacking took place, the Congress party had been using it to attack the BJP government, notwithstanding numerous terror attacks that took place when Congress was at the Centre, including the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Besides, Dulat had also heaped praises on Pakistan’s secret intelligence agency ISI, extolling it to be the world’s best intelligence agency.

In fact, Dulat’s affection for Pakistan can also be gauged by the fact that he co-authored a book with former Pakistan ISI chief Asad Durrani.

Interestingly, in 2018, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, controversial former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and other Congress leaders jointly released a book co-authored by former Pakistan ISI chief Asad Durrani and former RAW chief AS Dulat, in New Delhi. Other Congress leaders like Farooq Abdullah and Kapil Sibal were also present at the event. Moreover, controversial scribe Barkha Dutt who is known to be a sympathizer of terrorists was also present at the meeting. Dutt is often accused of leaking sensitive information to Pakistani Army during terrorist operations in India.

The Pakistan Army had then now summoned former ISI chief Asad Durrani to seek his explanation over a book he co-authored with India’s ex-spy chief AS Dulat, accusing him of violating the military code of conduct.