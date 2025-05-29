BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui says Muslims are descendants of Lord Ram, Sanatan Dharma predates Islam

BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui has stated that Sanatan Dharma predates Islam and that it is the foundation of India’s civilisation. In an interview with India Today, Siddiqui said that all the Muslims in India have a common ancestry with Hindus. He said that the Indian Muslims are the descendants of Lord Ram. “Sanatan Dharma came much before Islam. It is the foundation of our civilisation,” said Siddiqui.

Those not believing in Ram, Krishna cannot be Muslims: Siddiqui

Siddiqui spoke about the origins of religion, the status of Hindu deities within the Islamic tradition. He said that Hindu deities can be accomodated within Islamic spiritual lineage. “Muslims who do not believe in Ram and Krishna cannot be called Muslims,” Siddiqui claimed. Quoting Islamic theology, Siddiqui said that Islam acknowledges more than one prophet. “The Quran mentions 25 prophets, but according to Hadith and tradition, there were 1,24,000 prophets sent across the world. How can we say Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were not among them?” he questioned. “They may well have been messengers of God.” he claimed.

Muslim commmunity has roots in ancient Hindu tradition: Siddiqui

Siddiqui asserted that the roots of the Muslim community are entwined with the ancient Hindu tradition. He said that the methods of worship have changed but the underlying culture has remained the same. “Our identity is still Sanatani,” Siddiqui said.

There is a temple under every mosque: Siddiqui

Speaking to the media in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on 26th May, Siddiqui said that a temple could be found beneath every mosque in the country.

Explaining his statement, Siddiqui said that India has historically been a land of temples. “If you dig under any mosque, you will find a temple. That’s because India has been a land of temples. It is a land of Sanatan. Islam came to India much later. Some people accepted Islam. They built mosques and other Islamic places of worship,” he said.