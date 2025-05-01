Delhi Police on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former MLA Naresh Balyan and three other accused — namely Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba – arrested in connection with an MCOCA case involving an alleged organised crime syndicate run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

This is the second supplementary chargesheet in the case and the first one naming Naresh Balyan. Earlier, a main chargesheet was filed against Ritik alias Peter. The first supplementary charge sheet was filed against Rohit, also known as Anna, and Sachin Chikara.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh will hear the Delhi Police’s submissions on Friday.

This current chargesheet has been filed under various sections of under various sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Balyan was arrested in connection with the case on December 4, 2025. Following his arrest, the court had granted an extension of 60 days to complete the investigation against him.

On April 23, the court further extended the time for 11 days to complete the investigation against two accused, namely Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gahlaut alias Kalu, in a case under MCOCA.

Investigation officer ACP Naresh and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) appeared before the court and sought an extension of 30 days.

The court had extended judicial custody of EX MLA Naresh Balyan and other accused till May 5.

Notably, the Court had already granted an earlier 60-day extension on March 1 to allow the Delhi Police to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan.

This extension period was set to expire on May 4.

The Court has already taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against the accused Ritik alias Peter. A supplementary charge sheet has also been filed against Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara. The court has also taken cognisance of the same.

Earlier, Special Judge Jitendra Singh had extended the period of investigation until May 5 after hearing the prosecution’s submissions.

