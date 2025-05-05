On Saturday, May 3, a 43-year-old woman lawyer Sheetal Bhosale was disrobed, harassed, slashed with a blade, and threatened by two passengers aboard a Mumbai-Indore train. The complainant, a Thane lawyer stated that she entered the general compartment of the 12961 Mumbai Central-Indore Avantika Express after an impromptu decision to travel to Indore. Now, the Palghar Government Railway Police has arrested Imtehaj Abidbhai Odia (28) of Bhavnagar and Rubina Yusuf Pathan (43) of Surat on 4th May.

The victim stated that Rubina Pathan got into a confrontation with her shortly after the train left on its journey. According to The Free Press Journal, a disagreement over religious symbols escalated the dispute as the Muslim woman took issue with the religious symbols (a rudraksha bracelet and a bangle engraved with the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) worn by Bhosale. “Wearing rudraksha is nonsense,” she stated to which the latter replied, “Do I say anything about your burqa? Then why are you offended by my beads?” The argument then descended into violence.

The victim went to use the restroom at approximately 9:45 pm as the train passed through Saphale. Upon her return, she discovered Rubina Yusuf Pathan searching through and discarding items from her suitcase. When questioned, Rubina alleged that the lawyer had stolen her purse and reportedly pulled down her pants in an attempt to search for missing Aadhaar and PAN cards in front of everyone, while abusing her.

BREAKING:



Advocate Shital Bhosale allegedly attacked with knives by 4 Muslim men and a Muslim women aboard the Avantika Express—her only “crime”?



Wearing a Rudraksha Mala & a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj tattoo.



Gravely injured. JIHADIS detained at Palghar.



Join |… pic.twitter.com/DiGS4ldCAC — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) May 5, 2025

An officer revealed to Hindustan Times, “When Rubina did not find the identity cards, she attacked the lawyer with a sharp object.” She drew a knife and cut the latter’s forearms.

During the assault, the accused even threatened to use a key to pierce her neck. “The two accused pushed the lawyer against the window and kept assaulting her, causing injuries to her neck and lips. They also prevented other passengers from taking photographs or videos during the incident,” the official mentioned.

During the incident, the accused called the GRP to complain about the lawyer. A GRP team then stopped the train at Valsad station and found that she had a serious cut on her arm and was bleeding profusely. After her wound was treated, the authorities arrested the pair of accused and sent them to Palghar along with the lawyer. The attorney filed a case against the two in Palghar, stating that they had beaten her and taken ₹1,500 from her handbag. She added that her golden ring went missing.

The accused have been booked in accordance with pertinent Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita sections including section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to women), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation punishment).

The complainant charged that a house guard at the Vapi railway station ignored her repeated pleas for assistance. Staff from the Valsad Railway Police only stepped in after she called the railway helpline. Moreover, she stated that Imtehaj Abidbhai Odia was harassing and causing annoyance to other passengers while intoxicated.