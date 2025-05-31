In a significant stride towards bolstering India’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the nation’s compute capacity has now exceeded 34,000 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs). This milestone was announced by Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the ‘IndiaAI – Make AI in India, Make AI Work for India’ event held in New Delhi.

The augmentation includes an addition of 15,916 GPUs to the existing 18,417, culminating in a total of 34,333 GPUs. This expansion aims to provide a shared computational AI platform on the cloud, facilitating training and inference processes essential for developing indigenous foundational models and AI solutions tailored to the Indian context.

Seven industry partners contributed to this enhancement: Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd., Ishan Infotech Ltd., Locuz Enterprise Solutions Ltd., Netmagic IT Services Pvt. Ltd., Sify Digital Services Ltd., Vensysco Technologies Ltd., and Yotta Data Services Pvt. Ltd. These companies are providing various processose like AMD MI300X, AWS Inferentia2, AWS Trainium, Intel Gaudi 2, NVIDIA A100, NVIDIA B200, NVIDIA H100, NVIDIA H200, NVIDIA L4, NVIDIA L40S etc.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, three additional startups have also been selected to develop and deploy Indian foundation models. They are:

Soket AI: Tasked with creating India’s first open-source 120 billion parameter foundation model, optimized for the nation’s linguistic diversity and targeting sectors like defense, healthcare, and education. Gnani AI: Developing a 14 billion parameter Voice AI foundation model capable of delivering multilingual, real-time speech processing with advanced reasoning capabilities. Gan AI: Working on a 70 billion parameter multilingual foundation model aimed at achieving “Superhuman TTS (text-to-speech)” capabilities to surpass current global leaders.

These initiatives complement the efforts of Sarvam AI, previously selected to build India’s Sovereign LLM Ecosystem with an open-source 120 billion parameter AI model. Sarvam AI’s earlier models include Sarvam-1 (2 billion parameters) and Sarvam-M (24 billion parameters) with hybrid reasoning capabilities.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the newly selected teams under the IndiaAI Mission to aim for a top-five global position in their respective sectors. Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of democratization of technology, Vaishnaw said, “Technology should not be left in the hands of a few. It’s very important that a larger section of the society should be able to access technology, develop new solutions and get better opportunities. That’s the philosophy with which IndiaAI Mission was created. We are making significant progress in practically every pillar of the AI mission. Common compute is a very important principle of democratizing technology.”

The minister also noted that 367 datasets have been uploaded to AI Kosh, contributing to the creation of a comprehensive and inclusive AI ecosystem in India. The Minister underlined IndiaAI Mission’s role in fostering reverse brain drain, and creating a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing foundational models, compute capacity, safety standards, and talent development initiatives. He emphasized that these efforts are aimed at building a complete and inclusive AI ecosystem in India.

Recognition of Cybersecurity Innovations

In collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the IndiaAI I4C CyberGuard AI Hackathon was conducted to develop AI-based solutions enhancing the classification of cybercrime complaints and identifying emerging crime patterns. The hackathon’s outcomes include models capable of interpreting complex inputs such as handwritten FIRs, screenshots, and audio calls with improved speed and accuracy.

IndiaAI is an Independent Business Division under MeitY, is the implementation agency for the IndiaAI Mission. It strives to democratize the benefits of AI across all strata of society, bolster India’s leadership in AI, foster technological self-reliance, and ensure the ethical and responsible use of AI.