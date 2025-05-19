Saturday, August 23, 2025
Indian Army demonstrates how our Air Defence Systems protected Golden Temple in Amritsar and other cities in Punjab from Pakistani attacks

ANI
Representational images via India Today and ET

In clear acts of bravery and valour, the armed forces safeguarded many cities in the border states of India during the recent conflict with Pakistan, which witnessed drone attacks and other form of air assault that was intercepted and destroyed before it could cause destruction in civil establishments.

The Indian Army’s Air defence systems played a critical role in repelling Pakistan’s misadventures. The Army on Monday showcased a demonstration of how Indian Air Defence systems, including AKASH missile system, L-70 Air Defence Guns, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks.

Major General Kartik C Seshadri, GOC (General Officer Commanding) 15 Infantry Division, said that the Indian army had anticipated Pakistan’s move to target its military installations along with civilian establishments here, including religious places such as the Golden Temple, which was the prime target according to information received from the intelligence.

“Knowing that the Pak Army does not have any legitimate targets, we anticipated that they would target Indian military installations, civilian targets, including religious places. Of these, the Golden Temple appeared to be the most prominent. We mobilised additional modern air defence assets to give a holistic air defence umbrella cover to Golden Temple,” Major General Seshadri said.

He stated that Pakistan engaged in an air assault with aerial weapons, including drones and long-range missiles, targeting the Golden Temple, which was “thwarted” by the army personnel, who remained prepared for such situations and attacks.

“On 8th May early morning, in the hours of darkness, Pakistan carried out a massive air assault with unmanned aerial weapons, primarily drones and long-range missiles. We were fully prepared since we had anticipated this, and our braveheart and alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army’s nefarious designs and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple. Thus, not allowing even a scratch to come on our holy Golden Temple,” Seshadri said.

The GOC 15 Infantry Division explained in detail the consequences of the Pahalgam terror attack, which prompted the launch of Operation Sindoor, where India attacked nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan’s territory, resulting in aggression from the Pakistani side.

“Consequent to the Pak Army-sponsored dastardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists, both domestic and international, the nation’s anger under able leadership took the form of Operation Sindoor, wherein befitting punitive strikes were carried out on exclusive terror targets. Nine targets were hit. Of the nine targets, seven were exclusively destroyed by the Indian Army,” Major General Seshadri told ANI.

The Major General said that the armed forces targeted many places with “absolute precision” during Operation Sindoor, striking areas like Muridke and Bahawalpur, which house the headquarters of terrorist organisations.

“Of these (nine) targets, Muridke, which is in proximity to Lahore, houses the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba headquarters and also the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters at Bahawalpur, which were struck with absolute precision. Soon after the strikes, we issued a statement clarifying that we intentionally did not target any Pakistani military or civilian infrastructure,” he added.

India’s Air Defence Systems proved their prowess at the height of the tensions between the two neighbours, intercepting numerous drones, missiles, micro UAVs, and loitering munitions, emerging as a globally actionable defence asset.


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

