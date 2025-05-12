On Monday, 12th May, senior officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force conducted a press briefing on Operation Sindoor. They presented a comprehensive overview of the ongoing operation against terrorists in Pakistan and their handlers. The operation has dealt significant damage to the terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan itself.

Addressing a press briefing, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai hailed the unique mixture of Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, Air Defence Weapons and mediums of electronic warfare in India’s inventory to stop the Pakistan attacks.

“In our inventory, we have a unique mixture of Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, Air Defence Weapons and mediums of electronic warfare, and that is why you saw when Pakistan air force attacked our airfield and logistic installation on May 9 and 10, they failed to breach this strong air defence grid.” Lt. Gen Ghai said.

“You can see how many layers, counters, unmanned aerial systems, behind that shoulder-fired weapons and our vintage air defence weapons and in the last our modern air defence weapons system. There was no chance that Pakistan could’ve broken our multi-layered defence system and target our airfield and logistic installation,” he added.

Pakistan dragged its military into terror conflict

Director General Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti clarified that India is fighting the terrorists and their support network. “The fight is not against the Pakistan military. However, it is a pity that they chose to intervene, forcing us to respond,” he added.

He warned Pakistan about any future misadventures while quoting Ramcharitmanas, “Binay na maanat jaladhi jad, gaye teen din beet; Bole Ram sakop tab, bhay bin hoy na preet”, emphasising that India’s patience had limits.

#WATCH | Delhi | #OperationSindoor | On being asked about the message being conveyed by using Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's poem in the video presentation, Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "…'विनय ना मानत जलध जड़ गए तीन दिन बीति। बोले राम सकोप तब भय बिनु होय ना प्रीति'.." pic.twitter.com/WBDdUI47oX — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

Indian air defence system proves its might

The officials explained how India’s layered air defence systems successfully neutralised numerous waves of Pakistani drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles. Older systems, including Pechora, HOSA-AK, and LLAD guns, along with modern platforms like Akash missiles, performed flawlessly against the enemy.

He stated, “Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and took them on head on. The Akash system was a particular highlight. This has only been possible because of sustained budgetary and policy support from the Government of India over the past decade.”

The officials also displayed the debris of Pakistani missiles and Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones that were shot down by Indian forces. A Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missile, used by Pakistan, was also shown as evidence.

Debris of a likely Chinese-origin PL-15 missile used by Pakistan, and wreckage of Turkish YIHA and Songar drones shot down by India, were displayed by the Indian military during the Press Briefing on Operation Sindoor. pic.twitter.com/v2NxwJT7uz — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) May 12, 2025

Pakistan attempts information warfare

Responding to Pakistani propaganda about Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, Bharti said, “Our targets were terrorists, not Pakistan’s military or civilians. We will not be dragged into their confusion tactics.”

When asked about Kirana Hills, he added, “Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation; we did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there.”

#OperationSindoor | Delhi: When asked if India hit Kirana Hills, Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation, we did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there." pic.twitter.com/wcBBVIhif1 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

Ground and maritime defence equally strong

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai explained how multi-layered defences prevented Pakistani Air Force attempts to strike Indian airfields and logistics hubs. Quoting cricket folklore, Ghai said, “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don’t get ya, Lillee must. Our grid works the same; even if some layers are breached, one will get the intruder.”

#WATCH | Delhi | DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says, "Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough… I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two… pic.twitter.com/B3egs6IeOA — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

He also pointed out how recent terrorist attacks on civilians in Pahalgam had filled the “pot of sin”, forcing a military response.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod highlighted the Indian Navy’s dominance: “Our carrier battle group created an uncontested maritime bubble. Pakistani air assets were compelled to stay close to the Makran coast.”

All systems ready for any future threat

Concluding the briefing, the officials assured, “All our military bases and systems remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions should the need arise.”

With inputs from ANI