On 10th May, India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire after tensions spiked following the 22nd April Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 Hindus. India had responded with “Operation Sindoor” on 7th May and hit terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In retaliation, Pakistan attacked India with swarm drones and missiles.

Though United States President Donald Trump claimed the US mediated the ceasefire, India categorically said India and Pakistan reached the agreement of ceasefire after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called India’s DGMO and sought the same.

However, soon after the ceasefire was announced, Pakistan violated it and initiated another round of attacks on several cities across the Line of Control (LoC). Here are ten things that happened after the ceasefire was declared.

United States claims credit for brokering ceasefire

President of the United States Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire. According to Western media outlets, the US played a major role in brokering the ceasefire. Vice President JD Vance reportedly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi at noon Eastern Time on Friday and asked for a ceasefire as continuing hostilities risked a “high probability of a dramatic escalation”. Reportedly, Vance had shared the intelligence with President Trump first before urging India and Pakistan to consider de-escalation options.

Omar Abdullah questions ceasefire amid explosions

Soon after the ceasefire was announced, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, shared a video on social media and questioned the ceasefire amid explosions. He raised doubts over the ceasefire as loud explosions rocked Srinagar. In a post on X, he wrote, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!! This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

Drones and explosions return as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Despite the agreement, sirens were heard in Srinagar and Udhampur as Pakistan continued launching drones into Indian airspace. Explosions echoed across several border states, marking another provocation by the hostile neighbour.

Blackouts enforced in border areas

Soon after another round of attacks was launched by Pakistan, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan enforced blackouts as a precautionary measure.

Intrusion attempt foiled at Nagrota

A suspected intrusion attempt was foiled at the Nagrota Military Station, resulting in a brief exchange of fire. The Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed that the soldier sustained minor injuries. A search operation was subsequently launched to locate the intruder(s).

Foreign secretary Misri holds Pakistan accountable

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned the ceasefire violation. He said, “This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion,” and urged Pakistan to take immediate corrective action.

China calls for regional stability, says it stands by Pakistan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly spoke to India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Doval informed them that the Pahalgam terror attack had caused heavy Indian casualties, prompting counter-terrorism action. He stressed that war was not India’s choice and that both sides were committed to restoring regional peace and stability. China further issued a statement suggesting it would stand by Pakistan amidst the ongoing tensions with India.

Jaishankar reiterates India’s zero tolerance to terrorism

In a statement, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar confirmed that India and Pakistan had agreed to halt “firing and military action”, but reiterated New Delhi’s firm stance. He stated, “Our commitment against terrorism in all forms remains uncompromising.” Notably, his statement came before Pakistan violated the ceasefire.

India directs armed forces to act strongly

After the violation, the Indian government directed its armed forces to respond robustly to any further ceasefire breaches along the Line of Control and international border to ensure the country’s security.

Amritsar under red alert, border areas calm overnight

On the morning of 11th May, Amritsar was placed under red alert, with district officials advising residents to remain indoors amid heightened security concerns. The situation across Jammu, Poonch, and other border regions, however, remained calm in the morning.

Before the violation of the ceasefire, India had announced that another round of DGMO-level talks would take place on 12th May. However, it is unclear if the talks will happen following the ceasefire violation.