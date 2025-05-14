On 22nd April, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists stained the Bairan Valley of Pahalgam with the blood of the innocents and killed 26 Hindu tourists as well as injured many others. This incident led to a tectonic shift in India’s approach towards its longstanding enemy. India initially imposed penalties on Pakistan by suspending the Indus Water Treaty, revoking their visas, halting trade, and prohibiting their media and social media, among other measures. However, this merely marked the onset of adverse times for the Islamic Republic.

On the 7th of May, in the early hours, India penetrated deep into Pakistan, executing precision strikes at nine locations to eradicate the terror infrastructure under “Operation Sindoor” which culminated in the destruction of the bases of terrorist groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A disgraced Pakistan, retaliated by killing innocents and attacking the civilian areas of border regions and gurdwaras and temples, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, India’s superior weaponry thwarted their sinister plans. Moreover, the country took further decisive action and hit their critical military installations and inflicted considerable damage. In light of significant losses, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan reached out to his Indian counterpart to propose a ceasefire in the afternoon of 10th May.

Predictably, it took a few hours for the Pakistan Army to breach the fragile agreement through cross-border and Line of Control firing, accompanied by nighttime drone incursions. Nonetheless, their fresh endeavor was similarly met with the earlier consequence of failure.

Terror assaults to be treated as acts of war

On 10th May, India stated that it would now consider any act of terrorism against the country to be a “act of war” and would respond appropriately, marking a significant change to its security strategy. According to sources, the decision drastically lowers the bar to launch a full-scale military defense against terror assaults conspired and carried out from the other side of the border.

While India took military action in response to terrorist incidents in Uri in 2016, Pulwama in 2019, and most recently in Pahalgam, the pivotal decision formalizes this new security approach into a doctrine.

“In Balakot, India first exercised the right to strike at terror centres inside Pakistan. It took that forward after Pahalgam. The principle that a country sponsoring terrorism cannot hide behind territorial sovereignty has been established in international practice since 9/11. India now wants to assert this right even at the risk of wider conflagration,” Dilip Sinha, India’s former permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva informed, reported “The Times of India.”

The move is perceived as a message to Pakistan, a nation associated with several terrorist organizations that target Indians, as the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to set clear guidelines against acts of terrorism and establish that it will take tough action against those responsible. Pakistan’s demands for evidence and international counsel for a joint investigation did not stop India from taking action in reply to the terror strikes in Pulwama and Pahalgam.

“This has now been elevated to the level of doctrine with India keeping for itself the right to decide which act of terror is to be considered an act of war. This puts us in the same league as the United States and Israel, which have reserved the right to unilaterally exercise military option against terrorists,” he added.

India’s new doctrine unequivocally stated that any attempt by Pakistan to attack the country through proxies (terrorists), which it employs as a tool of foreign policy, will be regarded as an act of war against the nation. Consequently, India reserved the right to respond to such aggression in a manner it deemed appropriate.

India’s “new normal”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who maintained tactical silence during the operation, finally addressed the nation on the night of 12th May. He announced that the strong response from India would now be a “new normal” in the country’s national security doctrine. “Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal,” he outlined.

PM Modi emphasized that this halt in the operation is not to be viewed as a conclusion. He restated in his 22-minute speech that India will continue to monitor Pakistan’s every move in the days ahead to make sure that its future acts are consistent with its commitments. “We have only paused our retaliatory military action against Pakistan’s terror and military sites. In the coming days, we will test Pakistan’s actions to see their attitude,” he mentioned.

He further declared, “India’s three forces, Air Force, Army and Navy along with our Border Security Force (BSF) and paramilitary forces, are constantly on alert. After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism.” Nevertheless, the most notable aspect of his speech was when he pointed out three new normals that are now incorporated into India’s reaction to any Pakistani hostility.

Decisive retaliation on India’s terms: PM Modi stated, “First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge.”

He underlined that India will respond proportionately to any abrasive actions from Pakistan, retaliating on its own terms and focusing at the core of terrorism, subtly alluding to Pakistan. This effectively ruled out the option of a “limited war” that the two nations had been involved in for decades.

No tolerance for nuclear blackmail: He forewarned, “Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail.”

Pakistan has a notorious habit to issue nuclear threats as a means of intimidating India and the international community after committing acts of terrorism. PM Modi not only exposed this deception but also asserted that such hollow threats will not prevent India from responding forcefully in the event of a violation.

No distinction between terrorists and their sponsors: He conveyed, “Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism. During Operation Sindoor the world has again seen the ugly face of Pakistan, when top Pakistani army officers came to bid farewell to the slain terrorists. This is strong evidence of state-sponsored terrorism. We will continue to take decisive steps to protect India and our citizens from any threat.”

Pakistan’s connection with terrorists is well-documented. The nation has a history of celebrating acts of terrorism and has even glorified Osama bin Laden within its parliament, establishing itself as a breeding ground for terrorists for many decades, as repeatedly acknowledged by its politicians and army officials. This was evident when India neutralized over 100 terrorists during its operation, with their burial rites attended by senior Pakistani army officials. PM Modi called out the same, affirming that India will not differentiate between terrorist groups and their backers.

The nation’s premier asserted, “India’s stand is very clear, terror and talks cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together.” He also indicated that any negotiations with hostile neighbour would be limited to the topics of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He reiterated the strong message while interacting with the air warriors and soldiers at Adampur Air Force Station on 13th May.

India’s technological prowess, Pakistan’s failure

India’s military power, tactical skill and technological innovation were showcased to the world during “Operation Sindoor.” While Pakistani forces, launched drones, missiles and rockets against Indian civilians and military assets, India’s precision hits targeted terror camps specifically, the Indian Armed Forces used its integrated network of air defense systems to protect military bases and strategic assets.

India’s missiles successfully destroyed significant terrorist targets in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad and Kotli while Pakistan’s expensive missile defense system remained inactive, ineffective and oblivious to the incoming threat.

Before and after satellite pics of the Jamia Mosque in Bahawalpur and the LeT Centre in Muridke, Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/azgycAXyEQ — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 8, 2025

The disparity in weaponry quality between the two nations was one of the most obvious outcomes of the conflict. India’s domestically produced armaments, along with Israeli weaponry and the S-400 system acquired from Russia, successfully thwarted Pakistan’s drone attacks, but their made in China systems were a failure as Indian drones and missiles entered Pakistan at will and struck their targets.

Hard kill air defence systems used in Op Sindoor. These are just some of the surface to air missile systems used. pic.twitter.com/gQA90u6xkp — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) May 12, 2025

The Indian Armed Forces delivered a powerful response to the Pakistani assault by deploying India’s indigenous “Iron Dome,” the Akashteer Air Defence System (ADS), in conjunction with the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra ADS to thwart Pakistani attempts to target civilians. India’s integrated multi-layered air defense system successfully countered Turkish drones, Chinese missiles and potentially some Pakistani aircraft during the intense conflict.

Soft kill anti-drone systems used by India in these ops. These emerged in the press conference today. pic.twitter.com/KTIFUCAHaB — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) May 12, 2025

According to officials, Pakistan used Chinese-manufactured PL-15 long range, air-to-air missiles, which are designed for beyond visual range engagements alongside Turkish-produced Byker Yiha kamikaze drones and Asisguard Songar drones, in addition to long-range rockets, loitering munitions and quadcopters.

The majority of incoming threats were neutralized by India’s air defense systems, with only a few managing to breach them and inflict minor harm. Notably, India deployed the BrahMos missile which marked its inaugural use in combat following successful tests conducted on 12th June 2001, amidst the conflict. It is recognized as one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles globally.

Remnants of loitering munitions used by Pak forces. pic.twitter.com/NWxhf1WsCE — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) May 12, 2025

Pakistan’s military inventory, which includes the highly publicized Fatah-II ballistic missile and the PL-15 missile proved ineffective as they were intercepted before reaching their targets. Its HQ-9 and HQ-16 air defense systems developed in China, designed to intercept aerial threats including fighter jets, cruise missiles, and drones spectacularly failed to foil Indian strikes.

Remnants of Pak PL-15 air to air missiles used. pic.twitter.com/bejaMs46Hl — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) May 12, 2025

China has also supplied JF-17 fighter jets to Pakistan. During a joint press conference conducted by the Indian armed forces, Air Force Director General of Operations AK Bharti stated that several Pakistani aircraft were shot down during the conflict. However, it is not yet confirmed whether those aircraft were F-16s or JF-17s. Furthermore, Pakistan utilized drones manufactured in China to his targets in India. Pakistan deployed Wing Loong and CH-II drones, however, India managed to shoot them down at the border.

The ineptness of Chinese air defense systems of Pakistan against precision and stealth assaults was clearly visible. Indian Scalp stealth cruise missiles and Hammer glide bombs were not intercepted by the HQ-16 or the HQ-9B. Due to their short detection ranges and vulnerability to jamming, these systems have trouble identifying low-altitude, terrain-hugging threats.

Debris of Pak long range rockets pic.twitter.com/pHt7WW80vg — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) May 12, 2025

The air defense capabilities of Pakistan are characterized by insufficient redundancy and a lack of layered coordination, which have been exploited by Indian Sead (Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses) tactics through the targeting of radar nodes and effectively disabled the entire system.

Pakistan’s military installations including Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian air bases came under attack. The airfields at Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad and Sargodha incurred extensive damage. Likewise, radar sites in Sialkot and Pasrur were struck. India’s strategic use of sophisticated electronic warfare strategies, such as decoys, signal suppression, and radar jamming, rendered Pakistan’s air defense system vulnerable.

This is important – Before and after images of Nur Khan airbase. @detresfa_ points out that the `structures' destroyed/damaged include two long trailer trucks with awnings on the sides. This may have been some sort of Pak Command and Control facility. 📸:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/cIxbbDTLSR — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) May 14, 2025

“On 9th-10th May, India became the first country to strike 11 airbases of a nuclear-armed nation in a single operation, destroying 20 per cent of Pakistan’s air force assets. High casualties were inflicted at Bholari airbase, including the death of Squadron Leader Usman Yusuf (and four airme) and destruction of key fighter jets,” according to sources. Multiple PAF fighter aircraft were obliterated during the assault.

As a further humiliation to Pakistan, India took down its Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, leading to a substantial disadvantage in the country’s aerial surveillance and battlefield coordination.

India destroys crucial assets in Pakistan as it hides behind lies and obnoxious remarks

India showed an unprecedented capability to strike targets deep within Pakistan, similar to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, while it was preoccupied with making a global mockery of itself. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the defense minister of Pakistan, linked his nation’s claims of having downed five Indian fighter jets, including Rafales, in “Operation Sindoor” to “social media posts” during a CNN interview.

The Pakistani government declared that its forces intercepted and destroyed 25 drones sent by India to various locations, including Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi, however, the defence minister later contradicted the statement in a recent address to the National Assembly and remarked that the Pakistani forces refrained from intercepting the drones to prevent revealing the locations of military establishments.

Similar to its leaders, the true power brokers of Pakistan represented by its jihadi army also misrepresented facts during an official press conference, utilizing a doctored video of an Indian press briefing to promote a misleading narrative. Furthermore, aside from an inadequate PowerPoint presentation, they did not support their claims with significant evidence and opted instead for hateful rhetoric and lies during the press conference.

Pakistan even alleged the destruction of the S-400 and reported heavy damage to the Adampur Airbase in Punjab, a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi debunked with his visit to meet the troops there. The S-400 can also be seen in the images.

Sharing some more glimpses from my visit to AFS Adampur. pic.twitter.com/G9NmoAZvTR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

Furthermore, Shehzad Ghias Shaikh who is a popular comedian and podcast host in Pakistan, appeared on the Piers Morgan “Uncensored” show where he asserted that Osama bin Laden was attempting to evade detection by Pakistani intelligence. “If your intelligence didn’t know he was there, it must be de facto the worst intelligence in the history of military intelligence,” Morgan schooled him on-air.

Most importantly, as Pakistan focused on propaganda and orchestrated victory marches, its defense as well as radar systems seemed defenseless and resembled sitting ducks ready to be taken out by India. This situation is reminiscent of a similar incident that took place during the 2019 Balakote airstrike, when Pakistan was targeted shortly after its air force fan page posted, “Sleep tight because PAF is awake.”

From Manmohan to Modi: Major shift in India’s policy

Congress never intended to punish Pakistan, even in the face of numerous terror acts, particularly the Mumbai attacks (26/11) and innumerable assaults on Indian territory by Pakistani proxies. On 26th November 2008, ten terrorists from Pakistan seized control of Mumbai for several days, resulting in the deaths of 166 innocent individuals and over 300 injuries.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh refrained from taking any significant military measures against Pakistan, the state that sponsors terrorism. There was silence rather than forceful military action. Candle marches took place. “Strong condemnation” was expressed. Additionally, under Manmohan Singh, the Indian government at the time sent dossiers to Islamabad, but no decisive steps were ever taken.

It's time to remember this statement by then PM Manmohan Singh ji.

He had said, "We were under immense pressure to act against Pakistan after the 26/11 attack, but I’m proud that our govt didn’t take any action." pic.twitter.com/vr5ka3kswe — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) April 10, 2025

On the contrary, India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched strikes into Pakistan after every major terrorist incident with Pahalgam exemplifying this approach. Since the surgical strike in 2016, followed by the airstrike in 2019 and now “Operation Sindoor,” India has consistently raised the stakes of its retaliation, imparting a strong message to Pakistan on each occasion.

India has now proclaimed to the world that it is no longer a dormant giant, but rather a formidable force in manufacturing, military, and diplomacy that will not accept infringements on its sovereignty. This strategy was entirely absent during the Congress’s governance, which favored passive methods while civilians continued to fall victim to terrorism.

While the government maintained its claims regarding Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation and failed to take any military measures, the hostile nation grew bolder, attacking India through its terrorists, labeled as “non-state actors.” The reluctance of Congress was also affirmed by the former Air Chief Marshal Fali H. Major (Retd).

“Air Force was prepared with alternatives. I think it was the third or fourth day after the attack that we were called into the Prime Minister’s office, the three chiefs, and of course, many others who were involved in this. We were asked as to what kind of options we have to launch a retaliatory strike, a precision strike. And, we gave out our options that we will be ready to undertake the strike, if asked, in the next 18 to 24 hours. That’s it. There was no response from the then UPA government,” he expressed while talking to Times Now.

He welcomed the extradition of 26/11 conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the United States to India, however, added, “I’m disappointed about one thing that it’s a little too late because if we had hit those guys then probably this guy would have been history by now.”

The new India showcased its capacity and conviction

India has now declared that it is no longer a subdued giant, but a powerful entity making its presence felt across the globe. It has the potential to navigate the complexities of a multipolar world. Its superiority is already illustrated by its victory against Pakistan, which has also highlighted India’s achievements in indigenous weaponry. Nonetheless, a comparison between the two countries is not feasible.

While India ranks as the world’s fourth largest economy, Pakistan relies on International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance and financial support from other nations. “Make in India” stands as a remarkable success, in contrast to Pakistan, whose weaponry is largely imported from China, Turkey or the United States. Moreover, the Indian Navy has already established its notable presence in the waters.

The Navy’s INS (Indian Naval Ship) Vikrant was reportedly instrumental in discouraging Pakistani aerial aspirations during the recent conflict, demonstrating a remarkable demonstration of maritime supremacy. The carrier battle group under the command of INS Vikrant moved swiftly and unopposed in the North Arabian Sea.

Its overwhelming presence prevented any significant aerial maneuvers. The strategic advantage that India’s domestic aircraft carrier offers the area is demonstrated by its operational dominance which strengthens deterrence and imposes control over vital maritime lanes. Furthermore, Vice Admiral A N Pramod also informed that the Navy was prepared to strike a number of Pakistani targets, including the port city of Karachi, both on land and at sea.

According to the unified action plan of the Indian defense forces, he stated the carrier battle group, surface forces, submarines and aviation assets of the Indian Navy were instantly deployed at sea with full combat readiness. He disclosed that during multiple firings in the Arabian Sea within 96 hours of the Pahalgam terror assault, the Navy evaluated and improved its processes and tactics at sea.

With complete preparedness and capability to strike specific targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at any time selected by India, the naval forces remained stationed in the northern Arabian Sea in a decisive and deterrent posture.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India is becoming a major maritime power in the world when he dedicated three frontline naval combatants, INS (Indian Navy Ship) Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer to the country at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on 15th January. This defined a significant advancement in maritime security and defense manufacturing.

Over the last ten years, the Indian Navy has greatly enhanced its capabilities by adding 33 ships and seven submarines. Out of these 40 vessels, 39 were constructed in Indian shipyards, which include the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and the nuclear submarines INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.

Conclusion

Unlike Pakistan, which is predominantly identified by its terrorist groups, India has recently risen to prominence as a global leader. It has successfully navigated a path of neutrality, avoiding alliances with specific nations, in contrast to many others. It participates in the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue – Australia, India, Japan, and the United States) and I2U2 (India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States). However, it also has a close partnership with Russia in both trade and defense.

India maintains a robust relationship with Israel while also fostering friendly ties with numerous Islamic nations. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the highest civilian honors from eight Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Afghanistan, the Maldives and Palestine.

India has demonstrated remarkable resilience during the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite pressure to sever ties with Russia. Nevertheless, it remained steadfast while advising both nations to settle the dispute through dialogue rather than warfare. The reality is that India has been instrumental in shaping world politics and played a key role in international relations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi via its impressive diplomacy which is particularly visible at the time of crisis.

For instance, during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the wealthy and strong western nations abandoned them to fend for themselves, India conducted Vaccine Maitri (Friendship) for poor and underdeveloped countries. India possesses the capacity to assist those in need, while also having the capability to unleash severe devastation on any forces that threaten its sovereignty and security.

The same message has been conveyed more clearly and loudly following “Operation Sindoor.” Now, regardless of whether adversaries or the global community approve, India’s action has profoundly altered the landscape of international politics, sending a clear message that it has firmly established itself as a dominant force in a multipolar world.