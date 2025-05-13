Since India launched military action against Pakistan, codenamed Operation Sindoor, in response to the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22nd April 2025, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan has repeatedly stooped to new lows to peddle misinformation.

In a shameless display of propaganda-filled narrative, on 11th May 2025, the Director General of ISPR displayed a doctored version of a video originally released during the Indian Ministry of Defence press briefing by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The manipulation was designed to portray India as suffering major losses while projecting the Pakistan armed forces as the victor. Here is the original video which was doctored and used by DG ISPR Pakistan.

Deliberate tampering to suit Pakistani narrative

When the transcription of the original video and the doctored version was compared, it exposed how DG ISPR deliberately edited and twisted facts. One of the most blatant distortions was the removal of the word “limited” from the original sentence: “limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel at Indian Air Force stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj”. The doctored version conveniently changed it to “damage was sustained…”, thus falsely implying larger-scale destruction.

Worse, the doctored version inserted entirely new claims not present in the original statement. It added a sentence stating “heavy damages to other military stations in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors continued”. In the original video, the part of the sentence “heavy damages to other military stations” referred to Pakistani air bases, and the phrase “military stations in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors continued” came long after the first part. DG ISPR trimmed and joined them to make it look as if Indian military stations had sustained heavy damage. Here is the doctored video.

Selective omission of facts to mislead

The Pakistani edit removed large portions of Wg Cdr Singh’s remarks where India firmly countered Pakistani aggression. Key facts that were omitted included statements about Pakistan’s irresponsible targeting of civilian infrastructure at Srinagar, Avantipur and Udhampur, and India’s swift and calibrated response.

In the original version, India made clear that “all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded appropriately” and reaffirmed that “Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan military”. These lines were completely omitted from the Pakistani version in an attempt to project itself as dominant.

An orchestrated attempt to deceive the world

The strategic addition of false claims and omission of factual context showcase how ISPR was not merely reporting but actively and shamelessly crafting a lie. It tried to show the Indian Armed Forces as acknowledging defeat and high casualties, which is false and contradicted by India’s official release.

Pakistan has a history of making such unethical and desperate false claims. In 2022, a day after the second anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, Pakistan released a video of Wing Commander Abhinandan who had fallen into the hands of the Pakistani Army while valiantly defending Indian territory. The one is heavily doctored with 16 cuts during its 2 minute duration. A similar video was released earlier as well.

However, this blatant manipulation of an official Indian defence statement in an international press briefing crossed all lines of professionalism and integrity, which is, in any case, foolish to expect from Pakistan.

India stands firm despite Pakistan’s misinformation campaign

India has not only repelled every provocation but also maintained restraint and professionalism. As Wg Cdr Singh rightly pointed out, the Indian Armed Forces have been at a high state of operational readiness, have responded effectively to all threats, and remain committed to preventing escalation.

It is essential to expose Pakistan’s habit of using doctored videos and fake narratives as a psychological warfare tool. The exposure of this manipulation proves again that Pakistan’s information campaigns are nothing more than poorly disguised attempts to deceive both domestic and international audiences.

If only Pakistan showed a similar level of effort in its military capabilities and development, as they show in video editing and misinformation peddling, they would not have to get thrashed so badly during combat and would not be so dependent on foreign aid to feed their people.