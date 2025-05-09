On the evening of 8th May, India thwarted an attempt by the Pakistani military to target military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and several other sites. The unprovoked assault prompted a strong response, with New Delhi not only neutralising fighter jets, drones and missiles but also downing Islamabad’s Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, delivering a substantial setback to Pakistan’s aerial surveillance and battlefield coordination.

According to media reports, the AWACS was shot down inside Pakistan’s Punjab province along with three fighter jets, two Chinese JF-17s and an American F-16. The development transpired as Pakistan launched drones and missiles against the border states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. All of these drones were destroyed, per a statement from the Indian Army and no deaths were reported. Indian air defence system also shot down 8 missiles launched by Pakistan.

Although drones, loitering munitions and missiles have recently captured significant media attention, AWACS platforms function as the central hub of aerial warfare, rendering the loss not merely symbolic but also strategically impactful. The retaliation is seen as a major setback for the air surveillance and operational planning capabilities of the hostile neighbour, which is already grappling with massive internal challenges, both economic and otherwise.

What is AWACS

AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) is a flying radar station that is usually installed on a big aircraft platform and is used to follow, monitor and identify threats both on the ground and in the air over long distances. With 360-degree radar monitoring and the ability to guide fighter jets and ground-based air defence systems during combat, it functions similarly to a high-tech command post in the sky. AWACS are generally modified passenger planes with several changes to the airframe, electronics and other equipment as per the specific needs of the user force.

These aircraft effectively operate as battle managers and early warning systems, coordinating air fights, spotting impending threats and providing real-time intelligence to interceptors and command centres. Their primary functions are air defence command and control as well as long-range radar surveillance. They can detect, track and identify air and surface contacts over long distances because of their enormous radar dome.

AWACS systems are essential for coordinating aviation operations and providing real-time situational awareness with the ability to communicate with other users on land, at sea, or in the air. This is an aircraft equipped with advanced radar and sensor technology. It is utilised for early warning, surveillance, command, control and communication in operational contexts. AWACS planes identify both airborne and surface targets, delivering situational awareness and enabling coordination for air defence and battlefield management.

They have a large radar dish installed atop the airframe. These aircraft serve as eyes in the sky owing to their powerful radar. These aerial warning systems are more effective than radars installed on the ground, as the curvature of the Earth physically restricts the range of view of land-based radars.

The aircraft fulfil several valuable functions, making them a vital asset in contemporary combat. The AWACS performs as a flying command and control centre by coordinating fighter jets and air defence systems to provide a smooth military response. Additionally, it offers early threat detection, providing vital alerts of enemy movements well in advance of their entry into national airspace.

How AWACS works

Radar System: A rotating or phased-array radar system, often referred to as a “radome” or “rotodome,” is the central component of every AWACS. It is positioned above a disk-like structure above the fuselage. These radars are perfect for long-range detection because they usually operate in the L-band or S-band.

The SAAB 2000 Erieye AWACS from Pakistan, for instance, is equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. India’s PHALCON AWACS, which was created in collaboration with Russia and Israel, employs EL/W-2090 radar, which has a 360-degree coverage range of more than 400 kilometers.

Another illustration is the 30-foot-wide radar dish of the American-manufactured E-3 Sentry AWACS, capable of detecting low-flying aircraft from a distance of up to 370 kilometers (200 nautical miles). It is also capable of identifying high-altitude aircraft at extended distances and monitoring maritime activities, irrespective of terrain or weather conditions. This data is processed by an onboard computer, which aids commanders in rapidly evaluating threats and making tactical decisions.

Command and Control Consoles: Multiple operator workstations are located inside the aircraft, where experts use real-time mission coordination, aircraft assignment for interceptions and threat tracking.

Secure Data Links: AWACS planes are outfitted with encrypted datalinks and secure satellite communications (like Pakistan’s Link-17 or India’s Link II) to ensure constant cooperation with: Combat aircraft, radars on the ground, systems of surface-to-air missiles and navy ships (if working in a combined command setting).

Electronic Countermeasures (ECM): Self-protection jammers and countermeasures, including radar warning receivers (RWRs), chaff/flare dispensers and decoys to avoid missile threats are features of advanced AWACS systems.

Key functions of AWACS

AWACS platforms act as a force multiplier in any combat. Their primary function consists of: early identification of hostile missiles and aircraft that are well outside the range of ground-based radars, real-time command and control of allied aircraft. tracking targets in a wide area of the sky and even in the sea along with secure communication that is impervious to jamming or interception. These planes are particularly useful for monitoring rapidly shifting battlefield conditions, directing fighter jets to intercept threats and organizing air missions.

Early Warning: It detects hostile drones, missile launches, and airplanes long before they are within radar range of ground stations.

Battlefield Coordination: It act as friendly aircraft’s aerial control towers, directing them toward or away from dangers and targets.

Electronic Surveillance: Jamming signals, adversary radio frequencies and battlefield communication patterns are all intercepted by it.

Force Multiplier: The ability to have “eyes” across the whole field of operations substantially improves the combat effectiveness of a smaller air force.

AWACS operators have the capability to detect and monitor hostile aircraft flying at low altitudes across various terrains, providing guidance to allied aircraft in the vicinity. A NATO document conveyed, “Because the onboard Radars are able to look down at the ground below, targets which would normally be obscured by stationary ground clutter can be picked up and tracked. Backed up by an EMS System, the crew can even determine the type of aircraft, ground equipment and ship to enhance the E-3A’s surveillance capabilities. In addition to the surveillance systems, the AWACS fleet also carries extensive avionics equipment for navigation,communications and data processing.”

How many AWACS does Pakistan have

Pakistan operates a relatively large number of electronic warfare aircraft, including Swedish Saab-2000 Erieye and Chinese ZDK-03 planes. A total of nine Saab 2000 Erieye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, commonly designated as AWACS, are in service with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Pakistan obtained four Saab-2000 Erieye aircraft from Sweden between 2006 and 2020. The initial order consisted of six aircraft, which was later revised to four. An additional Erieye was later acquired to address previous losses.

They bolster Pakistan’s airborne surveillance capabilities, offering 270-degree radar coverage due to the Erieye radar. The final aircraft in this fleet was delivered to Pakistan on 2nd July 2024.

Pakistan Air Force had also acquired four ZDK-03 Shaanxi aircraft from China to be used as AWACS planes. However, in 2024, their radar and AEW&C systems were removed due to compatibility issues, and they are now used as Electronic Warfare, Support and Countermeasure platforms. Therefore, Pakistan currently has only five Erieye aircraft in its AWACS fleet, as the Chinese ZDK-03 fleet is no longer in operation as AWACS.

Pakistan also uses 3 Dassault Falcon DA-20 and one Bombardier Global 6000 plane as Electronic Warfare, Support and Countermeasure platforms, not full-fledged AWACS.

It remains unconfirmed whether the AWACS downed by Indian forces was a Saab 2000 Erieye.

Saab 2000 Erieye

A complete AWACS system with multi-role and multi-mission capabilities, the Saab 2000 Erieye can be used for both military and commercial purposes. The Erieye’s coverage area is far larger than that of conventional ground-based sensor systems. Its horizontal effective observation radius is more than 500,000 square kilometers and its vertical effective surveillance radius is more than 60,000 feet.

It can identify and track a wide range of targets, including fighter jets, hovering helicopters, cruise missiles and even objects the size of jet skis, because its sea coverage is only restricted by the horizon. The radar’s remarkable update rate and great precision allow it to quickly detect and track objects. The system has a range of more than 2,000 nautical miles (3,705 kilometers) and an endurance of more than nine hours.

Setback for Pakistan

The global community is already aware of Pakistan’s economic struggles. The country is subsisting on support from the IMF and other foreign entities. The situation has become so critical that the government has appealed for financial assistance amidst ongoing tensions with India. In such a troubling situation, the loss of a sophisticated system like AWACS is undoubtedly a serious blow to the already struggling Islamic Republic. Furthermore, Pakistan possesses only a limited number of these aircraft.

Official account of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Economic Affairs Division – Government of Pakistan posts a tweet, "Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge… pic.twitter.com/sPQ4HgL4UW — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

AWACS are deemed among the most important strategic components in the arsenal of any air force. Neutralising the AWACS would incapacitate the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in terms of aerial surveillance and leave them blind in the sky, given that this airborne radar early warning system is vital for recognising incoming dangers.

An important turning point in the India-Pakistan aerial theatre was reached with the downing of Pakistan’s AWACS. The reported destruction of one such aircraft signifies a considerable tactical disadvantage for Pakistan. It also underscores the serious escalation of the India-Pakistan conflict after 7th May’s “Operation Sindoor” following Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack on 22nd April. More importantly, it reflects a more assertive Indian air strategy that aims to prevent command assets from being disabled in advance, in addition to intercepting threats.

As the Indian military conducted a huge nighttime aerial watch along the border with Pakistan, sirens and multiple explosions were reported in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, Kupwara and several other locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian military’s defence ministry declared that India is “fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people” after Pakistan’s nefarious attacks were foiled.

AWACS of India

Indian Air Force operates a total of six AWACS planes, three of which are Beriev A-50, the AWACS variant of the Russian Illyushin-76 transport aircraft. These aircraft have been fitted with Israeli EL/W-2090 Phalcon radar systems.

The other three are Embraer EMB-145 aircraft procured from Brazil and converted into AWACS by DRDO using the indigenous developed NETRA system. 12 more NETRA systems based on two different platforms are under development by DRDO.

The Indian government has planned for 6 NETRA Mk 1A based on Embraer jets with active electronically scanned array antenna-based radars, electronic and signal intelligence systems. Moreover, the Netra Mk 2 project has also been approved, which will be based on Airbus A321 aircraft purchased from Air India. Six platforms under the Mk 2 project have been approved.