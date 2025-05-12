In a striking display of maritime dominance, the Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant has reportedly played a crucial role in deterring Pakistani aerial ambitions during the recent escalation. According to NDTV journalist and defence analyst Shiv Aroor, the INS Vikrant-led carrier battle group operated freely and without challenge in the north Arabian Sea.

Its overwhelming presence effectively put Pakistan’s fighter fleet to the Makran coast in Balochistan, preventing any meaningful aerial manoeuvres. This operational superiority showcases the strategic edge India’s indigenous aircraft carrier brings to the region, reinforcing deterrence and asserting control over critical sea lanes. Indian Navy’s presence close to Pakistan’s coast is part of ongoing Operation Sindoor, a military operation against terrrorists, their launchpads, training centres and handlers operating from Pakistan.

BIG BREAKING ⚠️



Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant carrier battle group operated with impunity in the north Arabian Sea forced Pakistan fighter force to remain bottled up on the Makran coast of Balochistan. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 12, 2025

How the Indian naval strength surpasses Pakistan’s

The Indian maritime strength far exceeds that of Pakistan, as it is equipped with more advanced technology and formidable weaponry, which includes aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines and a range of surface combatants. The Indian Navy has 298 vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 18 submarines, 13 destroyers, and 14 frigates, while the Pakistani Navy operates with 121 vessels, which is less than half the number of the Indian Navy vessels.

The Pakistan Navy has 8 submarines and 9 frigates, but no aircraft carriers or destroyers. Besides, India has a greater number of patrol vessels and corvettes, which provide it with more maritime deployment options. Besides, India maintains a merchant fleet of 1,859 ships against a fleet Pakistan’s fleet of merely 60 merchant ships. The number of ports in India is 56, while Pakistan has only 3 major ports.