Thursday, July 31, 2025
HomeSpecialsOpIndia ExplainsSilent but supreme: How INS Vikrant caged Pakistani Jets during Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed...
News Reports
Updated:

Silent but supreme: How INS Vikrant caged Pakistani Jets during Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed Indian Navy’s dominance in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy has 298 vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 18 submarines, 13 destroyers, and 14 frigates, while the Pakistani Navy operates with 121 vessels, which is less than half the number of the Indian Navy vessels.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant carrier battle group near Pakistan coast during Operation Sindoor
Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant carrier battle group near Pakistan coast during Operation Sindoor forcing Pakistan’s fighter jets to remain grounded along the Makran coast of Balochistan. (image: Dall-E)

In a striking display of maritime dominance, the Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant has reportedly played a crucial role in deterring Pakistani aerial ambitions during the recent escalation. According to NDTV journalist and defence analyst Shiv Aroor, the INS Vikrant-led carrier battle group operated freely and without challenge in the north Arabian Sea.

Its overwhelming presence effectively put Pakistan’s fighter fleet to the Makran coast in Balochistan, preventing any meaningful aerial manoeuvres. This operational superiority showcases the strategic edge India’s indigenous aircraft carrier brings to the region, reinforcing deterrence and asserting control over critical sea lanes. Indian Navy’s presence close to Pakistan’s coast is part of ongoing Operation Sindoor, a military operation against terrrorists, their launchpads, training centres and handlers operating from Pakistan.

How the Indian naval strength surpasses Pakistan’s

The Indian maritime strength far exceeds that of Pakistan, as it is equipped with more advanced technology and formidable weaponry, which includes aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines and a range of surface combatants. The Indian Navy has 298 vessels, including 2 aircraft carriers, 18 submarines, 13 destroyers, and 14 frigates, while the Pakistani Navy operates with 121 vessels, which is less than half the number of the Indian Navy vessels.

The Pakistan Navy has 8 submarines and 9 frigates, but no aircraft carriers or destroyers. Besides, India has a greater number of patrol vessels and corvettes, which provide it with more maritime deployment options. Besides, India maintains a merchant fleet of 1,859 ships against a fleet Pakistan’s fleet of merely 60 merchant ships. The number of ports in India is 56, while Pakistan has only 3 major ports.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

US President Donald Trump imposes 25% tariffs on India: A badge of honour for New Delhi’s refusal to bend to American bullying

Jinit Jain -

Adani Agri-Fresh launches India’s first digital apple market platform in Himachal Pradesh, to directly benefit apple growers

ANI -

Ancient Piprahwa relics of Buddha returns to India after 127 years: Read what are the gems and how Indian govt brought them back after...

OpIndia Staff -

Revanth Reddy govt in Telangana brings ‘caste report’ of Muslim groups, wants to increase BC quota to 42% in state to accommodate more Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

UK grooming gangs: Victims in Rotherham accuse police officials, including constable Hassan Ali of rape, intimidation, voice no faith in the authorities

OpIndia Staff -

Most Backward Classes family of cops kills SC man over love affair with their daughter: Read how Tamil Nadu has a disturbing record of...

Shraddha Pandey -

Rahul Gandhi’s Operation Sindoor tirade: How the Congress leader’s outburst in Lok Sabha was aimed at sabotaging India’s US diplomacy and strategic sovereignty

Jinit Jain -

What is the Pacific Ring of Fire, and why the earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula triggered Tsunami alerts thousands of miles away

Rukma Rathore -

Gujarat ATS nabs “highly radicalised” woman Shama Parveen from Bengaluru for running Al-Qaeda propaganda network online, fifth arrest in the case

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Civil Judge resigns after a judicial officer she accused of harassment was elevated to the High Court

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com