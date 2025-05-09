Friday, May 9, 2025
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Indore: Wife of college chairman Sameer Mir accuses him of assaulting and pressuring her to convert to Islam, says he threw away idols of Hindu gods

According to the victim, her husband's behaviour changed about 4 years ago. Sameer himself started visiting the mosque and praying Namaz. And at that time, she was shocked to know her husband's full name was Sameer Mir, and he is Muslim.

OpIndia Staff
(Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Bhavans College chairman Sameer Mir has been accused of love jihad by his wife. The wife has told the police that Sameer was pressuring her to convert to Islam. The victim has also accused him of threatening her and of domestic abuse.

The victim says that she was married to Sameer Mir in 2006, according to Hindu customs. According to the victim, her husband’s behaviour changed about 4 years ago. Sameer himself started visiting the mosque and praying Namaz. And at that time, she was shocked to know her husband’s full name was Sameer Mir, and he is Muslim.

Moreover, he also started pressuring his wife to pray Namaz and accept Islam. He also started to force her to wear Burqa. He threw away the idols of Hindu gods and goddesses kept in the house, and stopped her from performing puja and visiting temple. When his wife did not listen to Sameer, he started beating her and threw her out of the house in 2020. Sameer and the victim also have two children.

“About 4 years ago, Sameer’s behaviour started changing. He started performing namaz, and he also changed his attire completely. After this, he started pressuring me to pray namaz and accept Islam,” the victim said.

She added that Sameer also forced her and their children to observe Roza

He came to meet the victim several times till 2024, but every time he pressured her to convert to Islam. After being harassed continuously, the victim lodged a complaint against Sameer Mir with the Indore Police.

The police have registered a case against Sameer Mir under relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act 2021. The victim has presented her wedding photographs and other evidence to the police. The police are investigating the matter.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

