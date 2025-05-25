RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s decision to expel his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav from his political party and family has been welcomed by other members of Yadav family. Lalu Yadav made the swift decision after some pictures of Tej Pratap with a woman named Anushka Yadav, who he apparently married, went viral on social media stirring a political storm.

“Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years,” Lalu Yadav wrote on X on Sunday (25th May) announcing Tej Pratap’s expulsion.

निजी जीवन में नैतिक मूल्यों की अवहेलना करना हमारे सामाजिक न्याय के लिए सामूहिक संघर्ष को कमज़ोर करता है। ज्येष्ठ पुत्र की गतिविधि, लोक आचरण तथा गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार हमारे पारिवारिक मूल्यों और संस्कारों के अनुरूप नहीं है। अतएव उपरोक्त परिस्थितियों के चलते उसे पार्टी और परिवार… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 25, 2025

Lalu’s son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, younger brother of Tej Pratap, supported his father’s decision to expel his elder brother from the party. While Tejashwi acknowledged his brother’s right to make personal decisions relating to his personal life, he said that such behaviour cannot be tolerated in political life.

“We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it’s about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions. Our party’s chief has made it clear, and ever since he has said so, it is his feelings. We didn’t question such things… What he is doing in his personal life, nobody asks before doing anything. I have come to know about it via the media only, ” said Tejashwi Yadav speaking to the media.

#WATCH | Patna | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expels his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for 6 years, he also removed him from the family.



RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it's… pic.twitter.com/gSJ5ubyIyz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya also welcomed his father decision and said that she and her family will not accept if the reputation of their family or party is tarnished by anyone.

“Those who maintain the dignity of traditions, family and upbringing never face questions. Those who abandon their wisdom and repeatedly commit the mistake of crossing the limits of dignified conduct and family prestige, they make themselves the subject of criticism. For us, our father is like God, family is our temple and pride and the party built by Papa’s tireless efforts and struggles and the concept of social justice are our worship. We will never accept that the reputation of these three is tarnished due to anyone,” she wrote on X.

जो परिवेश , परंपरा , परिवार और परवरिश की मर्यादा का ख्याल रखते हैं , उन पर कभी सवाल नहीं उठते हैं , जो अपना विवेक त्याग कर मर्यादित आचरण व् परिवार की प्रतिष्ठा की सीमा को बारम्बार लांघने की गलती – धृष्टता करते हैं, वो खुद को आलोचना का पात्र खुद ही बनाते हैं ..



हमारे लिए पापा… https://t.co/8ANl4AN718 — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) May 25, 2025

What happened

The controversay started after Tej Pratap Yadav made a post on Facebook yesterday (24th May), announcing his 12-year-long relationship with Anushka Yadav. He also posted a picture of himself with her. However, hours later, he deleted the Facebook post and posted a clarification on X saying that his Facebook account was hacked and that the photo was AI-generated. But the damage was already done and by that time several more pictures of Tej Pratap and Anushka Yadav had gone viral on social media. In some of the pictures, Anushka Yadav is celebrating Karwa Chauth with Tej Pratap Yadav, wearing sindoor and saree.