Sunday, May 25, 2025
HomeNews ReportsRJD supremo Lalu Yadav's children support his decision of expelling his eldest son Tej...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s children support his decision of expelling his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and family after his pictures with Anushka Yadav leaked online

While Tejashwi Yadav acknowledged his brother's right to make personal decisions relating to his personal life, he said that such behaviour cannot be tolerated in political life.

OpIndia Staff

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s decision to expel his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav from his political party and family has been welcomed by other members of Yadav family. Lalu Yadav made the swift decision after some pictures of Tej Pratap with a woman named Anushka Yadav, who he apparently married, went viral on social media stirring a political storm.

“Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years,” Lalu Yadav wrote on X on Sunday (25th May) announcing Tej Pratap’s expulsion.

Lalu’s son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, younger brother of Tej Pratap, supported his father’s decision to expel his elder brother from the party. While Tejashwi acknowledged his brother’s right to make personal decisions relating to his personal life, he said that such behaviour cannot be tolerated in political life.

“We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it’s about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions. Our party’s chief has made it clear, and ever since he has said so, it is his feelings. We didn’t question such things… What he is doing in his personal life, nobody asks before doing anything. I have come to know about it via the media only, ” said Tejashwi Yadav speaking to the media.

Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya also welcomed his father decision and said that she and her family will not accept if the reputation of their family or party is tarnished by anyone.

“Those who maintain the dignity of traditions, family and upbringing never face questions. Those who abandon their wisdom and repeatedly commit the mistake of crossing the limits of dignified conduct and family prestige, they make themselves the subject of criticism. For us, our father is like God, family is our temple and pride and the party built by Papa’s tireless efforts and struggles and the concept of social justice are our worship. We will never accept that the reputation of these three is tarnished due to anyone,” she wrote on X.

What happened

The controversay started after Tej Pratap Yadav made a post on Facebook yesterday (24th May), announcing his 12-year-long relationship with Anushka Yadav. He also posted a picture of himself with her. However, hours later, he deleted the Facebook post and posted a clarification on X saying that his Facebook account was hacked and that the photo was AI-generated. But the damage was already done and by that time several more pictures of Tej Pratap and Anushka Yadav had gone viral on social media. In some of the pictures, Anushka Yadav is celebrating Karwa Chauth with Tej Pratap Yadav, wearing sindoor and saree.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

As Tej Pratap Yadav claims his photo with Anushka Yadav was AI generated, more photos and videos of the two appear, including visuals of...

OpIndia Staff -

Multiple fathers syndrome? Lahore-based ‘journalist’ begs China to take revenge from India for suspending Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, writes about it in US...

Anurag -

Lalu Prasad Yadav expels Tej Pratap Yadav from party for ‘Ignoring moral values’ after Tej revealed his relationship with Anushka Yadav, says his eldest...

OpIndia Staff -

India views China as its primary adversary, Pakistan as ancillary security problem, Pakistan regards India as existential threat: US Defence Intelligence Report

OpIndia Staff -

Congress mocks Modi govt’s united stance against Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror atttack, says BJP could not find enough party MPs to represent India’s policy globally

OpIndia Staff -

‘Only people of one religion were identified and killed’: Shashi Tharoor, part of all-party delegation mission of Modi govt, tells the truth of Pahalgam...

OpIndia Staff -

From Maoist stronghold to the arrival of first bus, top results in board exam: PM Modi highlights transformation in Gadchiroli, Dantewada in Mann ki...

ANI -

India has overtaken Japan to become the 4th largest economy, says NITI Aayog CEO citing IMF data

ANI -

Terrorists used to say ‘Subhanallah’ after terror attacks on India, now say ‘Ya Allah’ following PM Modi’s response: Sudhanshu Trivedi on Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Sindoor: How a 10-hour long Indian air assault on Pakistani military bases forced it to beg for ceasefire

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com