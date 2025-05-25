Hours after stirring a social media storm on Saturday (24th May) through a Facebook post in which he posted a picture of him with a woman named Anushka Yadav and a confession about their romantic relationship, Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav took a U-turn. Dismissing the post, Tej Pratap claimed on X that his Facebook account was hacked and that the image in which he was seen with the woman was AI generated.

“My social media platforms have been hacked and my pictures are being wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family members. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to be cautious and not pay heed to any rumours,” Yadav posted on X.

मेरे सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म को हैक एवं मेरे तश्वीरो को गलत तरीके से एडिट कर मुझे और मेरे परिवार वालो को परेशान और बदनाम किया जा रहा है,मैं अपने सुभचिंतको और फॉलोवर्स से अपील करता हूं कि वे सतर्क रहें और किसी भी अफ़वाह पर ध्यान न दे…. — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 24, 2025

In Facebook post, Tej Pratap Yadav shocked everyone by declaring that he had been in a committed relationship with Anushka Yadav for the last 12 years. He later deleted the post and posted a clarification on X.

However, several more photos and videos of Tej Pratap Yadav and Anushka Yadav have emerged online, including videos apparently showing the couple getting married.

🚨Video of Tej Pratap marrying Anushka Yadav leaked in Media.



Tej Pratap Yadav's divorce case is already ongoing.



In some of the pictures, Tej Pratap is seen with Anushka who is dressed like a newly-married woman. The happy-looking couple is also seen celebrating Karwa Chauth together.

हाल ही में, तेज प्रताप यादव की कथित दूसरी पत्नी अनुष्का यादव के साथ बिताए गए समय का वीडियो सामने आया है, जो न केवल एक निजी मसला है बल्कि इससे जुड़े राजनीतिक और सामाजिक आयाम भी हैं।



Some social media users are speculating that the images and videos might have been deliberately leaked by someone.

अब इतना तो साफ़ है कि तेज तेज प्रताप और अनुष्का यादव के वीडियो-तस्वीरें कौन लीक करवा रहा है!



जब तेजस्वी यादव को ईसाई बहू लाने की अनुमति मिल सकती है तो तेज प्रताप यादव को स्वजातीय भी क्यों नहीं?



Yadav under attack from political rivals

The images have created political troubles for Yadav ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Yadav’s political rivals are questioning his credibility and accusing him of deceiving the two women, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Yadav. National General Secretary of BJP OBC Morcha, Dr Nikhil Anand attacked Yadav for setting a wrong example for the society and his followers. He questioned Yadav’s character for his unfair treatment of the two women. “If you did not think about the entire society, you should have thought about the Yadav society or at least about our daughters. If such a low character is publicly displayed by the family of politicians like you, then it is definitely a matter of shame. Now it seems that Aishwarya Rai is really a very big victim in the whole episode, from whom the entire Lalu Prasad Yadav family should apologize publicly and she should also get proper compensation or restitution,” Anand wrote on X.

तेजप्रताप भाई! यह कितनी हास्यास्पद और आश्चर्य की बात है। एक तरफ ऐश्वर्या राय को मूर्ख बनाया, दूसरी तरफ अनुष्का यादव को मूर्ख बना रहे हो। सच कहने का साहस होना चाहिए और झूठ बोलकर दूसरों को बरगलाना नहीं चाहिए। इन लड़कियों को या यादव समाज को, किसको बेवकूफ बना रहे हो भाई।



Seeing a political storm brewing due to Tej Pratap’s leaked images, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav expelled him from the party for a period of six years. Lalu Yadav confirmed in a post on X on Sunday (25th May) that Tej Pratap will not have any role of any kind in the party and family from now on.

Tej Pratap Yadav and his troubled previous marriage

Tej Pratap Yadav got married to Aishwarya Rai, grand-daughter of the former Chief Minister of Bihar Daroga Rai in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony. However, the marriage lasted only a few months. Rai had accused Yadav of drug abuse and cross-dressing. Their divorce case is still going on after six years of marriage.