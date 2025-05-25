Sunday, May 25, 2025
As Tej Pratap Yadav claims his photo with Anushka Yadav was AI generated, more photos and videos of the two appear, including visuals of their apparent wedding

Seeing a political storm brewing due to Tej Pratap's leaked images, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav expelled Tej Pratap Yadav him from the party for a period of six years, and also removed him from family

OpIndia Staff
Images via X

Hours after stirring a social media storm on Saturday (24th May) through a Facebook post in which he posted a picture of him with a woman named Anushka Yadav and a confession about their romantic relationship, Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav took a U-turn. Dismissing the post, Tej Pratap claimed on X that his Facebook account was hacked and that the image in which he was seen with the woman was AI generated.

“My social media platforms have been hacked and my pictures are being wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family members. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to be cautious and not pay heed to any rumours,” Yadav posted on X.

In Facebook post, Tej Pratap Yadav shocked everyone by declaring that he had been in a committed relationship with Anushka Yadav for the last 12 years. He later deleted the post and posted a clarification on X.

However, several more photos and videos of Tej Pratap Yadav and Anushka Yadav have emerged online, including videos apparently showing the couple getting married.

In some of the pictures, Tej Pratap is seen with Anushka who is dressed like a newly-married woman. The happy-looking couple is also seen celebrating Karwa Chauth together.

Some social media users are speculating that the images and videos might have been deliberately leaked by someone.

Yadav under attack from political rivals

The images have created political troubles for Yadav ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Yadav’s political rivals are questioning his credibility and accusing him of deceiving the two women, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Yadav. National General Secretary of BJP OBC Morcha, Dr Nikhil Anand attacked Yadav for setting a wrong example for the society and his followers. He questioned Yadav’s character for his unfair treatment of the two women. “If you did not think about the entire society, you should have thought about the Yadav society or at least about our daughters. If such a low character is publicly displayed by the family of politicians like you, then it is definitely a matter of shame. Now it seems that Aishwarya Rai is really a very big victim in the whole episode, from whom the entire Lalu Prasad Yadav family should apologize publicly and she should also get proper compensation or restitution,” Anand wrote on X.

Seeing a political storm brewing due to Tej Pratap’s leaked images, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav expelled him from the party for a period of six years. Lalu Yadav confirmed in a post on X on Sunday (25th May) that Tej Pratap will not have any role of any kind in the party and family from now on.

Tej Pratap Yadav and his troubled previous marriage

Tej Pratap Yadav got married to Aishwarya Rai, grand-daughter of the former Chief Minister of Bihar Daroga Rai in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony. However, the marriage lasted only a few months. Rai had accused Yadav of drug abuse and cross-dressing. Their divorce case is still going on after six years of marriage.

