A Muslim man working at the power house in Mundali in Meerut cut the power to the entire village on Wednesday in protest against the Waqf Act. As a result, the man named linesman Riyazuddin has been suspended from his job.

On 30 April, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had appealed to all the countrymen to participate in a ‘lights off’ protest against the Waqf Act by switching off the lights of their homes, shops, factories and other establishments from 9 PM to 9:15 PM on that day.

ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड तमाम देशवासियों से अपील करता है कि वो वक़्फ़ संशोधन विधेयक 2025 के खिलाफ आज 30 अप्रैल की रात 9 बजे से 9:15 बजे तक अपने घरों, दुकानों, फ़ैक्टरियों और दूसरे कारोबारी स्थानों की बत्तियाँ बुझा (लाइट ऑफ़) करके एक शांतिपूर्ण और खामोश ‘बत्ती गुल तहरीक’… pic.twitter.com/6CABayIyW6 — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) April 30, 2025

Accordingly, Ajrada village had also announced a 15-minute blackout at 9 PM on Wednesday. During that time, households opposed to the act were to switch off the lights in their houses. However, in an attempt to make the protest a success, power station worker Riyazuddin proceeded to switch off the power supply to the entire village at the scheduled time of the blackout, leaving the people of Ajrada in darkness regardless of whether they even wanted to partake in the anti-Waqf protest.

Moreover, when non-Muslims in the village continued to use their lights using inverters, the Muslim families objected, and this led to a ruckus between the two groups. Police were called and the situation was brought under control.

वक्फ कानून के खिलाफ कई मुस्लिम संगठनों ने एक मई की रात 15 मिनट के लिए लाइट बंद रखने का ऐलान किया था। यूपी के मेरठ में बिजलीघर कर्मचारी रियाजुद्दीन ने पूरे एरिया की ही बिजली काट दी। मामला मंत्री तक पहुंचा। रियाजुद्दीन को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/bBAbUyBLsb — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 2, 2025

After that, some villages complained to the energy minister Somendra Tomar about the manner on Thursday. On the order of the minster, the power department officials took cognisance of the matter and launched a probe. After finding that linesman Riyazuddin had disconnected power for the village as part of blackout call against the Waqf Act, he has been suspended.

a senior official of the Energy Department said, “Such misuse of government position is completely unacceptable. The concerned employee has been removed from service with immediate effect.” Police have also registered a case in the matter.