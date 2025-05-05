Monday, May 5, 2025
NBDA asks news channels not to invite hate mongering anti-India Pakistani commentators for TV debates and panel discussions

Meanwhile, the National Broadcasters Federation (NBF) has also issued a similar advisory cautioning its member news channels against inviting Pakistani propagandists on their news panel discussions or debate programs.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via CNBC, NBDA)

In the aftermath of the Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, the National Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has issued an advisory asking media to refrain from inviting anti-India commentators from Pakistan for discussions.

On Sunday, May 4, NBDA issued the advisory to all editors associated with the association. The NBDA emphasised that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has raised concerns over news channels inviting anti-India commentators from Pakistan in their programs who “propagate false propaganda against India.”

“In view of the recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has drawn our attention to channels inviting anti-India commentators from Pakistan in their programs who propagate false propaganda against India,” the advisory reads.

The NBDA, which is a top body representing private news broadcasters, advised the editors to “refrain from inviting panelists, speakers, and commentators from Pakistan in their programs, who are known for espousing views that undermine the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the nation and speak against our country.”

It further asked editors to exercise a “high level of editorial discretion and judgment to ensure that channels/ digital platforms are not misused for anti-India false propaganda. To ensure compliance, the Advisory may be circulated to all concerned editorial personnel.”

Meanwhile, the National Broadcasters Federation (NBF) has also issued a similar advisory cautioning its member news channels against inviting Pakistani propagandists on their news panel discussions or debate programs.

In its advisory issued on Sunday (May 4), the NBF urged news channels to uphold the “highest standards of journalistic integrity” while remaining “mindful of the public sentiment during these sensitive times”.

“As a precautionary measure, NBF strongly requests that media channels refrain from inviting guests or panelists from Pakistan to participate in any news debates, panel discussions, or programming content until further notice,” the NBF’s advisory states emphasising that this suggestion made in national interest comes “considering the current political and security context”.

