NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of rape, abuse, force-feeding of beef allegations against Omar Rashid, asks The Wire if it has approached the police

In a notice issued under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC has asked the Delhi Police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) before 5 June 2025. The Commission has invoked its powers to inquire into human rights violations after reviewing the viral testimony, calling the claims "serious" and "deeply disturbing."

OpIndia Staff
NHRC The Wire Omar Rashid
NHRC took suo moto cognizance of explosive sexual abuse and torture allegations against The Wire's Omar Rashid.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of grave allegations against The Wire journalist Omar Rashid, following a viral Instagram post in which a woman accused him of rape, sexual abuse, physical assault, psychological torture, and extreme religious and cultural humiliation.

NHRC seeks ATR over explosive allegations leveled against Omar Rashid

Complainant Flags Complicity of The Wire

The complainant who filed a complaint with the NHRC has also raised serious questions about the editorial ecosystem at The Wire. 

In the complaint, the complainant showed little faith on the ‘Management of The Wire News Portal’s’ internal inquiry, suspecting it to be lacking impartiality and a formality to protect the accused. It allege conflicts of interest and potential suppression to protect the organization’s image.

NHRC demands answers from The Wire in connection with serious allegations of rape, torture, forced beef-feeding by Omar Rashid

This raises troubling questions about the institutional accountability of The Wire, a portal long accused of dressing up regressive perspectives as “dissenting opinions”, which is now under scrutiny for allegedly shielding a serial predator.

In view of the gravity of the matter, the Commission has issued the following queries to the management of The Wire portal:

  1. Regarding Police Complaint:
    • Did the management of The Wire News Portal file a formal police complaint in response to the serious allegations of sexual, physical, and mental abuse made against the accused?
    • If a complaint was filed, on what date was it lodged, and at which police station?
    • What action has been taken by the concerned law enforcement authorities since the filing of the complaint?
    • Were the authorities specifically informed about the grave allegations of rape and severe physical assault, as described by the victim in her viral social media posts?
  2. Regarding PoSH Investigation:
    • Has a formal investigation been initiated by the management of The Wire News Portal under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act)?
    • If so, what is the current status of the investigation?
    • Who are the members of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) constituted to handle the matter?
    • Has the complainant/victim been contacted by the ICC, and what steps have been taken to ensure her safety and dignity during the inquiry?

Instagram testimony sparks nationwide outrage

The unnamed woman’s harrowing Instagram post details a prolonged period of sexual violence, manipulation, and physical abuse. She said she was trapped by Rashid using his senior status in Delhi’s liberal media and charmed with conversations on progressive politics and symbolic gestures like walks in Lodhi Garden — a tactic she claims he used with multiple women.

Once emotionally entangled, she alleges, the relationship turned into an ordeal of violent rapes, slapping, kicking, and humiliation, especially during moments of vulnerability.

“He raped me when I was sick, when I begged him to stop. He refused to use protection. I ended up in clinics, getting abortions, getting tested,” she wrote.

Psychological abuse and religious humiliation

The survivor also recounted extreme emotional degradation — including being forced to beg at his feet while Rashid reportedly described the imaginary sexual abuse of her mother in graphic detail.

She further alleged that Rashid force-fed her beef, fully aware of her religious and personal aversion. This was done, she says, to assert his Kashmiri Muslim identity and to humiliate her as a non-Muslim woman.

“I puked it out. He made me eat it again. He knew I hated it — that was the point.”

