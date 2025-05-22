Saturday, August 16, 2025
TheWire’s own journalist Omar Rashid caught torturing, raping and force-feeding beef to his younger Hindu partner after years of the publication denying Love Jihad exists

Leftist propaganda website TheWire has acknowledged the serious allegations against their journalist, adding that they are conducting an inquiry into the matter.

A woman has levelled serious allegations of rape, sexual abuse, torture, mental and physical harassment and extreme violence against TheWire journalist Omar Rashid. In a viral Instagram post, the woman has narrated her prolonged torture at the hands of the so-called ‘progressive and liberal’ journalist associated with TheWire.

In the viral Instagram post, the unnamed woman has narrated that she was trapped by a much older Omar through his connections in Delhi’s ‘Liberal’ media circles and influence as an experienced journalist. She mentioned that Omar had ‘charmed’ her through days of chatting abour progressive politics, followed by suggestions of ‘walks’ in the Lodhi garden. She wrote that Omar has tried the same tricks with multiple women where he uses his false image of a charming Muslim man who is a pet lover, foodie, progressive Liberal and a guy who has lost his mother.

Calling Omar Rashid a serial abuser and rapist, the woman has stated that she was brutally beaten, slapped, kicked and violently raped by Omar multiple times. Throughout the span of the ‘relationship’, the woman stated, she has been subjected to extreme sexual humilation, abuse, beatings and violent rape that left her bleeding and bruised.

Omar reportedly never used any protective method while subjecting the woman to forceful and violent sexual intercourse, and the victim had to visit the gynaecologist multiple times to get abortions, or get treated for sexually transmitted infections because Omar was in a sexual relationship with multiple, unknown persons throughout.

The woman has stated that Omar smashed all her belongings, some family heirlooms, knowing that she is struggling financially and she cannot afford losing those items. He reportedly used her to extreme humiliation, making her beg at his feet while he described imaginary sexual abuse of her mother before her, and physically assaulting her.

The woman narrated that despite her begging and saying ‘no’ to unprotected, violent sex, even while she was unwell, Omar raped her multiple times, even to the point where she had to hide inside washroom to save herself. The woman has added that Omar Rashid had forced her to eat beef multiple times, asserting his Kashmiri Muslim identity and highlighting her ‘non-Muslim’ status, despite she hating the beef and puking it out every time he force-fed her.

The woman has also mentioned that she does not want her ordeal to be given a ‘communal angle’, but it should be seen as another one of the countless stories where women suffer abuse and exploitation by older, more powerful men they come in contact with at workplaces.

Omar Rashid’s X handle

TheWire acknowledges the allegations against their journalist

Leftist propaganda website TheWire has acknowledged the serious allegations against their journalist, adding that they are conducting an inquiry into the matter. “The Wire has taken serious note of the grave allegations against Mr Omar Rashid, who has been contributing to The Wire as an independent journalist for the past couple of years. We will be conducting an enquiry as per relevant laws and procedures applicable in the matter and decide on how best to move forward to address the allegations raised on the post”, the note shared by The Wire read.

It is notable here that for years, The Wire and other similar leftist propaganda outlets have been outright denying the phenomenon of Love Jihad, where Muslim men systematically target Hindu or Christian women under a false persona, and subsequently subject them to torture, humiliation, rape and violence, both physical and mental. The phenomenon finds its roots in the Islamic ideas supremacy of the Islamic persons and the belief that ‘Kafir’ or non-Muslim woman are fit to become sex slaves, even the belief that it is the duty of a male follower of Islam to humiliate and enslave ‘Kafir’ women, make them renounce their faith and make them produce Muslim children.

Thousands of women in India and worldwide continue to become victims of this phenomenon. From the rape gangs of the UK, the sex slavery of Yazidi women, the rape and blackmail gangs of Ajmer, to the conversion and jihadi recruitment cartel in Kerala, this ideology of enslaving the ‘kafir’ women and using them to further the cause of Islam has been alive and ongoing in today’s so-called modern world, often helped and furthered by Leftist organisations like The Wire itself.

