Wednesday, July 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi tells defence forces, ‘Wahan Se Goli Chalegi, Yahan Se Gola Chalega’, govt...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi tells defence forces, ‘Wahan Se Goli Chalegi, Yahan Se Gola Chalega’, govt says nothing else to talk with Pakistan except return of PoK

PM Modi said that operation Sindoor is not over, adding that if they fire, we will fire, and if they attack, we will attack.

OpIndia Staff

Even though India and Pakistan have agreed to stop military action after India destroyed several air bases in Pakistan, the government of India has made it clear that this only a pause and the war is ot over. As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clear instruction to defence forces, to retaliate with any Pakistani attack with equal and more force.

PM Modi reportedly said, ‘Agar Wahan Se Goli Chalegi, Toh Yahan Se Gola Chalega’ (if they fire bullets, we will fire cannon shells). He said that operation Sindoor is not over, adding that if they fire, we will fire, and if they attack, we will attack.

As per reports, govt of India has said that it has a clear position on Kashmir, saying that only one matter is left in this regard, the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). There is nothing else to talk.

‘If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. We don’t have any intention of any other topic. We don’t want anyone to mediate. We don’t need anyone to mediate,’ the govt sources reportedly said.

Govt officials have said that the terror camps in Muridke, Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur were destroyed in just 25 minutes. Moreover, India has raised the political cost for Pakistan by suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

‘The message India conveyed after hitting terror camps that are closely tied with ISI is that we have not lost sight and we will hit you at the headquarters. We will not go after small camps,’ the govt sources added.

Govt officials have said that India achieved all three objectives by conducting Operation Sindoor. This includes the military objective of destroying terror camps, Political objective of linking Indus Water Treaty to cross-border terrorism and suspending the treaty, and Psychological objective by destroying terror camps and military bases inside Pakistan.

As per India’s assessment, the situation worsened for Pakistan in every round, they lost to India in every round of the battle. After India’s strikes on Pakistan air bases, Pakistan has realised they are not in this league. A clear message was given by India, no one is safe, it is the new normal.

India has now made it clear to the world that we cannot equate victims and perpetrators

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bangladesh demolishes Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house after vandalism of Tagore and Mujibur Rahman’s homes: How Islamists are wiping out country’s ‘Hindu’ cultural heritage

Chandrani Das -
Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Bangladesh, which was once used as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy, is being torn down to make way for a new semi-concrete building.
News Reports

Karnataka govt scraps Aerospace Park project after failure in land acquisition, Andhra Pradesh steps in, minister says 8000 acres of land ‘just outside Bengaluru’...

OpIndia Staff -
After a prolonged farmer protest, the Karnataka government has scrapped its plan to acquire land for an aerospace park near Bengaluru. Seizing the moment, Andhra Pradesh has offered over 8,000 acres and attractive policies to draw aerospace investors.

Thousands of Afghans, including former military officials secretly brought into the UK after Taliban takeover, over 400 million pounds spent on relocation so far

Keeladi excavation and controversy over the ASI report by Amarnath Ramakrishna: Why is the TN govt at loggerheads with ASI and Centre over it

Chhangur Baba is just tip of the iceberg: Unmasking the Islamist playbook of sexual exploitation, forced conversions, blackmail, and foreign-funded subversion in India

Ghost students, fake schools, including madrasas, and Rs 57 lakh vanished: All you need to know about the MP Minority Scholarship Scam

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Union Cabinet approves Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for six years, 1.7 crore farmers to be benefited in 100 districts

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh demolishes Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house after vandalism of Tagore and Mujibur Rahman’s homes: How Islamists are wiping out country’s ‘Hindu’ cultural heritage

Chandrani Das -

Karnataka govt scraps Aerospace Park project after failure in land acquisition, Andhra Pradesh steps in, minister says 8000 acres of land ‘just outside Bengaluru’...

OpIndia Staff -

Indore: Hindu transgenders accuse Muslim peers of forced conversion, infecting them with HIV syringes upon refusal; SIT to probe

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Intekhab Haider arrested for rape and blackmail of a Hindu woman and forcing her to convert, victim’s friend Reena Bano already arrested...

OpIndia Staff -

Thousands of Afghans, including former military officials secretly brought into the UK after Taliban takeover, over 400 million pounds spent on relocation so far

OpIndia Staff -

Keeladi excavation and controversy over the ASI report by Amarnath Ramakrishna: Why is the TN govt at loggerheads with ASI and Centre over it

Rukma Rathore -

Chhangur Baba is just tip of the iceberg: Unmasking the Islamist playbook of sexual exploitation, forced conversions, blackmail, and foreign-funded subversion in India

Shraddha Pandey -

Ghost students, fake schools, including madrasas, and Rs 57 lakh vanished: All you need to know about the MP Minority Scholarship Scam

Balendu Singh Angad -

Jabalpur: Collector gives “Clean Chit” to illegal Madhai Mosque on Gayatri Mandir land, his effigy carried in a mock funeral procession in response

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com