Even though India and Pakistan have agreed to stop military action after India destroyed several air bases in Pakistan, the government of India has made it clear that this only a pause and the war is ot over. As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clear instruction to defence forces, to retaliate with any Pakistani attack with equal and more force.

PM Modi reportedly said, ‘Agar Wahan Se Goli Chalegi, Toh Yahan Se Gola Chalega’ (if they fire bullets, we will fire cannon shells). He said that operation Sindoor is not over, adding that if they fire, we will fire, and if they attack, we will attack.

As per reports, govt of India has said that it has a clear position on Kashmir, saying that only one matter is left in this regard, the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). There is nothing else to talk.

‘If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. We don’t have any intention of any other topic. We don’t want anyone to mediate. We don’t need anyone to mediate,’ the govt sources reportedly said.

Govt officials have said that the terror camps in Muridke, Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur were destroyed in just 25 minutes. Moreover, India has raised the political cost for Pakistan by suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

‘The message India conveyed after hitting terror camps that are closely tied with ISI is that we have not lost sight and we will hit you at the headquarters. We will not go after small camps,’ the govt sources added.

India achieved all three objectives by conducting Operation Sindoor.



1. Military objective- PM Modi said 'mitti me mila denge, Bahawalpur, Muridke and Muzaffarabad camp ko mitti me mila diya'.



Govt officials have said that India achieved all three objectives by conducting Operation Sindoor. This includes the military objective of destroying terror camps, Political objective of linking Indus Water Treaty to cross-border terrorism and suspending the treaty, and Psychological objective by destroying terror camps and military bases inside Pakistan.

As per India’s assessment, the situation worsened for Pakistan in every round, they lost to India in every round of the battle. After India’s strikes on Pakistan air bases, Pakistan has realised they are not in this league. A clear message was given by India, no one is safe, it is the new normal.

India has now made it clear to the world that we cannot equate victims and perpetrators