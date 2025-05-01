A single judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday (29th April) reprimanded the state government for including rich beneficiaries in a scholarship scheme, calling it a misuse of public money. The High Court highlighted the disparities in the implementation of the Swami Vivekananda Scholarship for Higher Studies (earlier known as the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship), in its order passed on the petition of a candidate seeking benefit under the scholarship scheme. The court called out the state government for providing financial assistance under the scheme to candidates from rich and well-off families.

“Millions of rupees have been given in the name of such Scholarships to those candidates of the rich & wealthy parents who are, in fact, not in need to receive the same. By getting the benefits of such Scholarships by those candidates, they are actually depriving those needy, poor and scholar candidates who are outstanding in their studies, whose academic record is excellent and who want to pursue their higher studies in a renowned University/College in the nation and across the world. But, they have been deprived of getting the benefits of the same because these scholarships are given to the wards of the wealthy, rich and Influential parents,” the High Court noted.

The court cannot close its eyes to such discretionary functioning of the government: HC

Rejecting the petition, Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand restrained the state government from granting the benefits of the scholarship to candidates falling under the E3 category. The scholarship scheme divides eligible candidates into three categories- E1, E2 and E3, based on their annual family income. E1 category candidates are those with an annual family income under ₹8 lakh. E2 category candidates are those having an annual family income between ₹8 lakh to ₹25 lakh. And, E3 candidates are the ones who have an annual family income of more than ₹25 lakh.

“This Court cannot shut and close its eyes to such discretionary functioning of the Government and its officials who are misusing the public money and the government exchequer in the name of granting Scholarships to those who are not in fact entitled to receive the same,” the court asserted.

The court restrained the government from granting the scholarship to E3 category candidates. “Until further orders, the respondents are restrained to grant the benefits of this Scholarship Scheme to any candidates falling under the E3 category,” the court said.

Government not inclined to bring the truth: HC

In an order dated 17.04.2025, the High Court had directed the state government to furnish a list of beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme since its inception. However, the state government failed to provide the list. “…no such list of the beneficiaries and complete details of parents of such candidates has been submitted on record by the respondents for the reasons best known to them. Non-furnishing of the list of beneficiaries and the details of their parents reveals that the Government is not inclined to bring the truth on the record with a view to hiding the identity of the beneficiaries and their parents,” the High Court said, expressing disappointment over the state government’s inaction.

The High Court directed the state government to comply with its previous order and furnish the list of the beneficiaries.”The respondents are once again directed to comply with the order dated 17.04.2025 passed by this Court and submit the complete list of all the candidates along with the details of their parents, to whom the benefits of the Scholarship Scheme under the Categories of E1, E2, and E3 have been granted, since the date of inception of the Scheme to till date,” the court ordered.

The next date of hearing is set on 9th May.