Thursday, May 8, 2025
SkyStriker drones, used in Operation Sindoor, are made in India: Read about the loitering munitions that can locate and target with precision

It can dive at a speed of 300 knots and can operate effectively against a wind speed of up to 20 knots. The drone is also capable of supporting conventional military troops on the ground as well as special forces requiring precision strikes.

OpIndia Staff
Image via Elbit Systems

India successfully carried out precision strikes at nine locations linked with Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba under Operation Sindoor in the early hours of 7th May, using precision strike weapons from the Army, Navy and Air Force. These precision weapons included SkyStriker drones, a loitering munition, which was included by the Indian Army in their arsenal for the first time after the Balakot Air Strikes. The Indian Army signed a contract for the acquisition of 120 SkyStriker drones in 2021 under its emergency procurement powers amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Precision strikes, accuracy in locating a target

SkyStriker drones, also known as Low-Cost Miniature Swarm Drones, or Loitering Munition Systems (LMS), are being manufactured in Bengaluru by Adani’s Alpha Design in collaboration with Israel’s Elbit System. With their aerial precision and manoeuvring capabilities, the drones provide a critical advantage in a modern battlefield. A SkyStriker drone is a cost-effective, low-maintenance, long-range weapon which can hit as far as 100 km. It has compact storage which can carry a warload of up to 10 kg in its fuselage. The suicide drone loiters in the air till it locates its designated target and then crashes into it. It can hover for 2 hours with a warload of 5kg and for 1 hour with a warload of 10 kg. It uses an electric propulsion system, which enhances its stealth features by generating minimum noise and vibration, making it suitable for covert operations at low altitudes.

Image via Elbit Systems

Capable of supporting conventional military troops

The Skystriker drone is an expendable unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which is entirely autonomous. It can track and engage a target designated by the operator. The drone provides great operational flexibility to its operator with features like aborting an attack and re-engaging a target. An operator can abort a strike up to 2 seconds before the attack and can re-engage if required. In case no targets are identified, the drone can return home. It also allows an operator to hit a target from any direction and at multiple angles with a SkyStriker drone. It can dive at a speed of 300 knots and can operate effectively against a wind speed of up to 20 knots. The drone is also capable of supporting conventional military troops on the ground as well as special forces requiring precision strikes.

Loitering munitions have significantly enhanced the military capabilities of the armed forces as they allow the forces to strike a target with precision without requiring the direct engagement of personnel.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

