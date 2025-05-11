On 11th May (local time), President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, posted on social media platform Truth Social that he would increase trade with Pakistan. The statement came in his “congratulating” post on India and Pakistan agreeing to a “ceasefire” amidst ongoing tensions following the 22nd April Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent Hindus. Interestingly, not long ago, Trump had questioned why Pakistan, a rogue terrorist nation, was paid $33 billion in aid over the years.

In his recent post, Trump wrote, “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

Earlier, Trump had stated that the US intervened and helped the two nations reach an agreement to ceasefire. However, Pakistan violated the ceasefire hours after the announcement and Indians in border states spent another restless night. India, since the announcement of the ceasefire, has been extremely careful in words and action. Following the violation, India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri urged Pakistan to “take appropriate steps and understand the gravity of the situation.”

Notably, India categorically said that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the DGMO of India seeking a ceasefire, after which the two countries came to an agreement for the same. The next round of DGMO-level talks is scheduled for 12th May.

Trump called out Pakistan for hiding Osama Bin Laden and questioned US aid

In July 2012, Trump had called out Pakistan for hiding Osama Bin Laden for six years and questioned when it would apologise.

In January 2018, Trump had questioned aid to Pakistan. He said, “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

In November 2018, Trump noted that the US should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before the US did. He said, “We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!”

He added, “We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ENDING!”

From ‘terrorist state’ to ‘great nation’ – why has Trump softened on Pakistan?

It is hard not to be shocked by the drastic shift in Trump’s tone towards Pakistan. In 2018, Trump had slammed Pakistan as a nation of “lies and deceit” and proudly stated that the US had halted the flow of billions of dollars in aid. However, he now calls Pakistan a “great nation” and has promised “substantially increased trade”. One cannot help but ask, what changed?

The facts on the ground certainly have not changed. Pakistan still provides safe havens to terrorists. Pakistan remains responsible for destabilising the region and fanning the fires of extremism. Not to forget, its Army’s high officials recently attended the funeral of a terrorist after India destroyed terrorist camps inside Pakistan and PoJK.

India, after the Pahalgam terrorist attack which killed 26 innocent Hindus, has once again held Pakistan directly responsible for sheltering and supporting terror outfits operating across the border. The stance is not going to change, and any increase in trade for Pakistan is only going to provide fuel for the terrorist endeavours of the hostile South Asian country.

In 2018, Trump had declared “No more!” as he expressed frustration over Pakistan’s duplicity regarding Osama Bin Laden and Afghanistan. Now, post-ceasefire (which Pakistan violated within hours), his words of praise and business overtures sound baffling and contradictory to what he had believed in the past.

Is Trump thinking about business between Pakistan and the US, or is it yet another example of transactional diplomacy where principles bend for deals and optics? Is the US again going to sell, or rather donate, weapons to Pakistan as it did in the past?

The question remains, can Pakistan really be trusted as a “great nation” partner when history repeatedly tells a different story? Furthermore, Trump has again reignited the conversation over Kashmir at an international platform. It is baffling for India to see that Trump, a friend of India, is unable to understand that Kashmir is India’s integral part and no one has any business discussing India’s internal matters, especially with Pakistan claiming to be a stakeholder.

Only time will tell if Trump’s sudden warmth towards Pakistan is just a gesture or a troubling policy shift. For India, the message is clear. No external power has the right to meddle with India’s internal affairs, least of all by empowering a nation whose track record of supporting terrorism remains unchanged.