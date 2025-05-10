Saturday, May 10, 2025
Updated:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposes US support for “productive discussions” with Pakistan while talking to EAM Jaishankar, urges both sides to de-escalate

Secretary Rubio emphasised that India and Pakistan "need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation".

ANI

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday, the Department of State shared in a press statement.

As per the US Department of State, Secretary Rubio emphasised that India and Pakistan “need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation”.

Notably, he proposed, “US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes”. His remarks come after having spoken with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir earlier on Friday (US local time).

According to the Department of State, “Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today. He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.”

Earlier, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US intends to de-escalate the tensions between both the countries. Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in talks with the leaders of both nations to de-escalate.

“This is something that the secretary of state and of course now our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible,” she said.

Leavitt said that the conflict between the nations is an old one, and talks are on to prevent further escalations.

Meanwhile, during a press briefing in New Delhi on Saturday, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas.

Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

“Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates,” Singh said.

“In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets… Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa… India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan,” she added.

Foreign Secy Misri said that there has been a particular focus on targeting of civilian infra and population of India by Punjab and said earlier on Saturday Pakistan shelled the town of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in the death of ADDM Raj Kumar Thapa.

He informed that overnight there was damage to property and civilians in Firozpur and Jalandhar amongst other places”.

He slammed Pakistan for spreading fake news on targeting itself calling, “These lame attempts to divide India are doomed to failure”.

“There is a completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. Totally frivolous allegation”

He said that Afghan people don’t need to be reminded which country has targeted civilian population and infrastructure”, Misri said.

In his concluding remarks, Misri called the developments to be “an evolving situation”.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

